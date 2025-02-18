Atalanta are facing Club Brugge on Tuesday for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League's playoffs, after losing 1-0 in the away game last week, thanks to a late and much discussed penalty scored by Gustaf Nilsson that led to the protests from the side coached by Gian Piero Gasperini. The Italian team will have the chance to overturn the disappointment of the last week at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Champions League expert picks, predictions, best bets: AC Milan at risk, Bayern Munich to cruise on Tuesday Pardeep Cattry

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 18 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atalanta -190; Draw +340; Club Brugge +475

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Team news

Atalanta: Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman is still injured and won't be part of the game, while Italian striker Mateo Retegui will start alongside former Club Brugge player Charles De Ketelaere and Mario Pasalic. Italian winger Daniel Maldini is still injured and won't feature in the squad ahead of Tuesday's game.

Possible Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Posch; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; Pasalic, De Ketelaere; Retegui.

Club Brugge: The away side can count on the full squad with no injuries or suspensions ahead of the game. Here's the likely starting eleven:

Possible Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.

Prediction

Atalanta are expected to overturn the unlucky result of the first leg that took place last week in Brugge. Pick: Atalanta 2, Club Brugge 0.

Knockout phase playoffs TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastner