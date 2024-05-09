On Thursday, Atalanta and Olympique Marseille will face off in te second leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals following an entertaining 1-1 draw in the first leg in France. Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca gave the Italian side an 11th-minute lead at the Stade de Marseille on May 2 with his sixth goal in this season's competition, only for the French hosts to respond nine minutes later thanks to a stunning equalizer from defender Chancel Mbemba. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, May 9 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 9 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atalanta +100; Draw +160; OM +320

How they got here

Atalanta: The home team is at this stage of a UEFA competition for just a second time and first in 36 years thanks to a remarkable 3-1 aggregate victory against Liverpool in the last round. Two goals from Scamacca and one seven minutes from time by Mario Pasalic gave Gian Piero Gasperini's side a shock 3-0 win at Anfield in the first leg, and despite Mohamed Salah's seventh-minute penalty in Bergamo, they held out to register one of the club's most famous victories.

Olympique Marseille: OM edged past Benfica in the quarterfinals, recovering from a 2-1 away defeat in the first leg to win 1-0 in France thanks to a goal 11 minutes from time scored by substitute Faris Moumbagna. That sent the tie to a penalty shootout which Jean-Louis Gasset's side won 4-2 to spark wild celebrations at the Stade de Marseille.

Team news

Atalanta: With Rafael Toloi injured, Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini will lead the defense, alongside Berat Djimsiti and Marten De Roon, who is likely to start as defender. Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere are also likely to start in the attack, with Pasalic starting from the bench.

Possible Atalanta XI: Musso; Djimsiti, De Roon, Scalvini; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere; Scamacca.

Olympique Marseille: Former AS Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez will start for OM, while Pierre Aubameyang and Faris Moumbagna will lead the attacking line, with Jordan Veretout and Geoffrey Kondogbia to play behind the strikers in the midfield.

Possible Olympique Marseille XI: Pau Lopez; Murillo, Mbemba, Balerdi; Clauss, Veretout, Kondogbia, Luis Henrique; Harit, Sarr; Aubameyang.

Prediction

Atalanta are the favorites and the leading candidate to face Bayer Leverkusen in the final that will take place in Dublin on May 22. Pick: Atalanta 2, Olympique Marseille 1.