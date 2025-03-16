Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at Estadio Metropolitano on Sunday with LaLiga's title race heating up with Hansi Flick's side top of the table but just a single point ahead of Diego Simeone's men before this one. Both teams were in UEFA Champions League action in midweek with Barca going through comfortably and Atleti going out to bitter rivals Real Madrid on penalties. A double remains possible for Simeone and his players with Copa del Rey and LaLiga hopes still very much alive. Flick and his players are pursuing a treble and are now one of the UEFA Champions League title favorites. As last week's game against Osasuna was postponed due to the passing of first team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia. Barca have not yet beaten Atleti this season with a 2-1 loss and a 4-4 draw. This game last year did finish 3-0 to Barca though.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, March 16 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 16 | 4 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Metropolitano - Madrid, Spain

Estadio Metropolitano - Madrid, Spain Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Atletico +200; Draw +260; PSG +125

This season so far

Atleti are third in La Liga and just one point behind Barca with the Catalan giants also holding a game in hand. Getafe edged a 2-1 win last week but Simeone's men are the second-best defensive side in Spain's topflight. The Blaugrana have been very good on the road with 30 points from 14 games including nine wins. With a game in hand over Real too, another strong attacking display to add to their 71 goals from 26 games.

Team news

Atletico: Angel Correa is suspended while Koke is a doubt and Rodrigo De Paul will need a late fitness test. Nahuel Molina could come in for Marcos Llorente but Conor Gallagher should keep his midfield spot.

Possible Atletico XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Lenglet, Reinildo; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez.

Barcelona: Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen remain unavailable long-term but Andreas Christensen could be back. Inigo Martinez could miss out while Dani Olmo may be favored over Gavi as the number 10 position. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski will all feature while Frenkie de Jong could start over Marc Casado indicating Barcelona's strength in depth.

Possible Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Prediction

This one is a tricky one to call as both will hope to narrowly win but both sides scoring in a draw sounds about right. This is a must not lose game for Barca here but an equally interesting opportunity for Atletico to hit back. Pick: Atletico 1, Barca 1.