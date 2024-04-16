Perhaps the most finely balanced of the Champions League quarterfinals sees Arsenal face a major challenge on Wednesday night as they bid to find a way past Bayern Munich after a 2-2 draw in north London on Tuesday. The Gunners will be fearing that their season might go off the rails if they follow a damaging defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday with European elimination but equally will be acutely aware that it was Thomas Tuchel who felt compelled to adapt his plans to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The stakes are just as high for Bayern, whose 11-year reign as Bundesliga champions was ended on Sunday by an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen. Indeed the Champions League represents this club's last chance for a trophy this season, which would be the first of Harry Kane's career so far. "We still have an opportunity to turn the season into a great season if we win the Champions League," he said. "That motivation is still there and, as players, you can only hang on to it. If we can do something special tomorrow night of course that keeps the hope alive."

What happened in the first leg

Arsenal burst out of the blocks in front of 60,000 of their own fans and might feel they could have put the tie out of sight if Ben White had converted his one-on-one with Manuel Neuer moments after Bukayo Saka bent into the far corner. It was almost as if their bright start stunned Arsenal, who stuttered when Bayern began to advance up the pitch on counter attacks. Serge Gnabry and Kane marked their return to the English capital in devastating fashion, punishing errors from David Raya and William Saliba, among others. Mikel Arteta's substitutions restored the Gunners' foothold with Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard combining to restore parity on the night and in the tie. It is all still to play for.

How they got here

Bayern Munich: Tuchel's side were unbeaten on their path to the knockout stages though it was not necessarily the most impressive of 16-point hauls. Manchester United gave them an almighty scare in the Allianz Arena, Galatasaray asked plenty of questions and Copenhagen might have felt they could have earned more than just a point from the then-champions of Germany. Similarly, the last 16 was not quite as impressive as a 3-1 aggregate win over Lazio looks though Thomas Muller and Harry Kane did look in exceptional form as they turned a first-leg defeat into a comprehensive triumph.

Arsenal: A fairly straightforward group stage draw was negotiated with no great drama by Arteta's side in their first Champions League campaign in seven years, defeat in Lille not stopping the Gunners from claiming top spot in Group B with a game to spare. There was no such easy breathing space against Porto in the round of 16, each side winning their home game 1-0 before Raya delivered the best moment of his Arsenal career so far, saving two penalties to take his club to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

Team news

Bayern Munich: Alphonso Davies is banned after picking up an early booking in the first leg and it remains to be seen who Tuchel turns to in order to plug the gap at left back. Noussair Mazraoui played on the opposite flank to usual on Saturday and could be favored over Raphael Guerreiro. Meanwhile, Tuchel's options are limited on the flanks with Gnabry and Kingsley Coman ruled out, even the star of the first leg Leroy Sane might only be able to play "if he bites his teeth".

Potential Bayern XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Arsenal: Having limped out of the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, Martin Odegaard handed his teammates an almighty boost by returning to training on Tuesday morning. That meant that Arsenal have every member of their squad in full training though Jurrien Timber still needs game time with the nder-23s before returning from the knee injury that has sidelined him since August. The depth of options available to Arteta means that the likes of Jorginho, Jesus, Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli will be among those battling for a place in the XI come Wednesday night.

Potential Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Prediction

Expect this to be a hotly contested tie that goes right down to the wire, where Arsenal's strength in depth might just swing the tie in their direction. Pick: Bayern Munich 1, Arsenal 2.