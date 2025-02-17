Bayern Munich and Celtic meet again in the UEFA Champions League knockout round playoffs on Tuesday after last week's meeting finished 2-1 to the Germans. Vincent Kompany's men welcome Brendan Rodgers' side to Allianz Arena knowing that they are unbeaten in Bavaria over 20 games, with just four of those ending in a draw. Bayern tied Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 in the Bundesliga over the weekend to maintain an eight-point lead in Germany's topflight, while it was the first time they failed to win in six games, but only their second game from 11 which they have not won. They have scored three of more goals in eight of their last 24 outings across all competitions and they lead the Bundesliga for goals scored with 65.

Celtic will feel that they could have done better in the first leg and will rue the offside decision within the opening minutes of the game, but the Bhoys have also lost four of their five meetings with Bayern with just one of those being a draw. Rodgers' team are 13 points clear of bitter rivals Rangers in Scotland with 69 points so far, and last week's loss to the Germans was their only game in their past five where they have failed to score at least three times with Dundee United seen off over the past weekend. Celtic have nine wins from 12 although both losses came in the UCL although they have won just twice in their past seven away games and are winless in 12 on their European travels.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, February 18 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 18 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern -650; Draw +750; Celtic +1600

Last time out

Bayern lead from the first leg in Glasgow thanks to Harry Kane and Michael Olise's goals although Daizen Maeda's strike at Celtic Park does give some hope. The Germans can consider themselves fortunate given that they were out-shot by their Scottish hosts last time out. Kompany will have known the value of a one-goal lead in a British stadium from his time with Burnley while Rodgers equally will be aware that the Bhoys' best chance of success was at home.

Team news

Bayern: Alphonso Davies and Daniel Peretz are out so expect to see Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae in central defense with Raphael Guerreiro and Josip Stanisic wither side. Kane will lead the line again and could be supported by Olise, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman for this one.

Possible Bayern XI: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Celtic: James Forrest is out while Paulo Bernardo is also sidelined so Rodgers could go with a front three of Jota, Maeda and Adam Idah from the off. Callum McGregor could start alongside Arne Engels and Reo Hatate in the midfield as the Scots seek an upset win.

Possible Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, Engels; Maeda, Idah, Jota.

Prediction

Although the Germans were fortunate a few times in the first leg, they should get the job done here with minimal fuss. The Scottish giants will be looking for an early goal to put their hosts under pressure but this one should ultimately go Bayern's way. Pick: Bayern 3, Celtic 1.