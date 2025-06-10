After a less-than-thrilling start to his tenure as Brazil's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti will take charge of his first home game on Tuesday when the Selecao host Paraguay to potentially clinch a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil enter Tuesday's match in fourth place, just one point ahead of sixth place Colombia but with enough of a buffer to make missing out on the World Cup a very unlikely scenario for the five-time winners. The top six teams in South America's qualifying tournament will automatically qualify for next year's tournament in North America, while a seventh will enter the intercontinental playoffs. Brazil are four points ahead of seventh place Venezuela with three games to go, and eight points ahead of eighth place Bolivia as things stand.

It has not always been a perfect qualification campaign for Brazil but Tuesday's match presents a major opportunity against Paraguay, who are two points ahead of them in third place. If Venezuela draw or lose at Uruguay, Brazil can qualify for the 2026 World Cup with a win on Tuesday. The scenario is similar for Paraguay, who can reach the World Cup with a draw or a win at Brazil as long as Venezuela drop points. For the visitors, that could mean their first World Cup berth since 2010, when they reached the quarterfinals.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Brazil vs. Paraguay, odds

Date : Tuesday, June 10 | Time : 8:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 10 | : 8:45 p.m. ET Location : Arena Corinthians -- Sao Paulo, Brazil

: Arena Corinthians -- Sao Paulo, Brazil Live stream: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Brazil -280; Draw +350; Paraguay +750

Last meeting

The two teams last met in September in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion, where the hosts beat Brazil 1-0. Diego Gomez, the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder who then played for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, scored the game's lone goal in the 20th minute. Brazil had 71% possession but did little with it, barely outshooting Paraguay nine to seven and only putting three shots on target while Paraguay had two.

What Brazil are saying

Making improvements will be top of mind for Brazil, who are just a few days removed from a 0-0 draw at Ecuador in which they took just three shots. Ancelotti is expected to make several changes to his lineup to ensure there is no repeat of Thursday's game in Ecuador, according to the Associated Press – Raphinha is expected to start after sitting out last week's game with a suspension, with Estevao likely to make way, while Richarlison also runs the risk of losing his spot in the lineup.

Ancelotti hopes Brazil's attacking might will be on display on Tuesday.

"We had the necessary time on those days to prepare both matches, a little less against Ecuador," he said in his pre-match press conference on Monday. "The team is fresh, we will have every tool to do well tomorrow. Raphinha gives us a very important mobility. That could be key to unblock tomorrow's match."

What Paraguay are saying

Paraguay arrive in Sao Paulo on the cusp of a historic achievement and could qualify for their first World Cup in 16 years – but per Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro, the pressure is not on them to perform on Tuesday.

Alfaro said Brazil have a greater "need" to win, likely a nod to the fact that Ancelotti will mark his home debut with the Selecao on Tuesday, though his side are no slouch heading into the game. La Albirroja sit in third amidst a nine game unbeaten run to start Alfaro's tenure with Paraguay – a co-host of the 2030 World Cup – but the end of that streak would not necessarily be bad news, the head coach argued.

"These are the kinds of matches where we have everything to win and nothing to lose," Alfaro said on Monday, per EFE. "Because if we win and we can get the results we want, what will we have achieved? A dream postponed for 15 years. [A loss] won't change the team's chances of continuing to aspire to qualify for a World Cup."

Predicted lineups

Brazil: Alisson, Vanderson, Marquinhos, Alexsandro, Alex Sandro, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Gerson, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior

Paraguay: Gatito Fernandez, Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso, Miguel Almiron, Andres Cubas, Diego Gomez, Matías Galarza, Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria

Player to watch

Raphinah, Brazil: Ancelotti may have expressed his desire for Brazil to play like his attack-minded Real Madrid, though that was not on display in the head coach's debut in Ecuador on Thursday. Reversing course will be the top priority when they return to play on Tuesday, which is where Raphinha comes in. The Barcelona player was out on Thursday through suspension, but could provide a true boost to Brazil following a career-best season with his club, notching 34 goals and 22 assists while winning La Liga's player of the season award. This marks a perfect opportunity for Raphinha to cap off an impressive campaign with an important outing for Brazil, a team that hopes to build momentum with a spot at the World Cup in their sights.

Storyline to watch

World Cup qualification: Before Brazil and Paraguay begin play in Sao Paulo, all eyes will be on Estadio Centenario in Montevideo for Uruguay's clash with Venezuela. The result of that match essentially unlocks World Cup qualification for paths for both Brazil and Paraguay, with both teams needing Venezuela to drop points to clinch a spot at the 2026 tournament on Tuesday. Only one of them will get in if Venezuela draw or loses on Tuesday, though – Brazil need a win, while Paraguay are through with a win or draw in this scenario.

Prediction

Brazil may not have impressed on Thursday but if Ancelotti makes the expected changes to his lineup, a better performance could be in store for the five-time World Cup winners. Whether or not that translates to a win against a very competitive Paraguay is a different story, though, so expect the teams to share the spoils, even if it means they may have to wait until September to confirm their spot at the World Cup. Pick: Brazil 1, Paraguay 1

