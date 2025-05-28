The Europa Conference League final is here, and while Real Betis and Chelsea may have both secured European spots for next season by virtue of their league performances, it will still be an important affair as neither have won a trophy this season. Wednesday will be their chance with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET live on Paramount+.

Chelsea can become the first team ever to win all three major European competitions, while Real Betis could win their first major European trophy ever. Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini is quite familiar with these competitions, but he also hasn't won a major European trophy during his career, which can change on Wednesday for the veteran Chilean.

Being thrown into the competition after a rough campaign last season, Chelsea were immediate favorites to win it all and have lived up to expectations, but now the pressure will be on to secure their first trophy under Enzo Maresca.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Real Betis vs. Chelsea, odds

Date : Wednesday, May 28 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 28 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Tarczynzki Arena -- Wroclaw, Poland

: Tarczynzki Arena -- Wroclaw, Poland TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network | Paramount+ Odds: Real Betis +320; Draw +225; Chelsea -120

How they got here

Real Betis: Finishing 15th during the league phase of play, Betis had to advance past the knockout playoffs before riding a tightrope to the final. In the semifinal, Betis took on Fiorentina and were able to come through for a 4-3 victory over the two legs, via help from Antony, who has been a strong contributor since joining from Manchester United. Antony won't be the only United product in the match with Jadon Sancho likely to suit up for Chelsea in the final as well.

Chelsea: Facing a much smoother patch, Chelsea swept the league phase to finish at the top of the table and earn a bye right to the round of 16. Even in the semifinals, the Blues went up 4-1 in the first leg, facing Djurgarden, before also winning the second leg 1-0 for a resounding victory. They'll have all the pressure in this match, but considering their performances in the tournament, Chelsea will be ready for the occasion.

Best bets

Cole Palmer to have one or more shots on target from outside the box (+135): Chelsea's talisman may have cooled down at the end of the season, but that doesn't mean that he won't be shooting with the chance for a trophy on the line. Betis will set up to respect Chelsea's attack, and that can allow chances from outside the box, which he won't hesitate to take. An accurate shooter, all we need is for Palmer to get one on frame.

Predicted lineups

Real Betis: Adrian, Ricardo Rodriguez, Natan, Marc Bartra, Youssouf Sabaly, Pablo Fornals, Johnny Cardoso, Antony, Isco, Jesus Rodriguez, Cedric Bakambu

Chelsea: Filip Jorgensen, Marc Cucurella, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin, Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson

Player to watch

Marc Cucurella, Chelsea: All the eyes may be on Chelsea's attack, but with the danger that Betis can pose from the wings, how the Blues line up in defense will also be important. Under Enzo Maresca, Cucurella has been able to show why Chelsea coveted him for their setup. Able to venture forward, he has broken out with five goals this season and will be sure to give Betis something to think about during the match.

Storyline to watch

Is Chelsea's season a success?: Already qualifying for Champions League soccer next season, Chelsea have completed the minimum expectations for the season, but more is always needed for a side with expectations to compete for a Premier League title. Reinforcements are needed no matter what happens, but the Blues will only add to their offseason questions if they fail to win this game. Taking part in the Club World Cup, there won't be much time to work on building out a squad ahead of next season, so showing that these players who start Wednesday can defeat another team that qualified for European competition is important.

Prediction

The presence of an actual striker in Nicolas Jackson will help restore proper spacing to Chelsea's attack. It could be an open game since Betis are comfortable running at any team in the world, but Chelsea's strength in possession will prove to be too much as they work towards victory. Behind Palmer's talent and key interventions from Reece James, Chelsea will do just enough to pick up the only European trophy missing from their trophy cabinet. Pick: Real Betis 2, Chelsea 3

