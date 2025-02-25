Chelsea aim to re-enter the Premier League's top four on Tuesday when they face Southampton in midweek action. The Blues sit in seventh place heading into the game, just one point behind fourth place Manchester City but have been sliding down the table in recent months because of poor form. Regardless of the circumstances, Chelsea will still be the oddsmakers' favorites against Southampton, who are dead last in the league and have just nine points from 26 points.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 25 | Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Feb. 25 | : 3:15 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -600; Draw +650; Southampton +1400

Storylines

A season that started off on a high for manager Enzo Maresca and company has gone off the rails a little bit, with points and goals hard to come by in some sense. Chelsea have won just two of their last 10 Premier League games, a stretch that began during the festive season, and those two victories came against relegation contenders Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United. Though the goals have not totally dried up, they are struggling somewhat up front – star talisman Cole Palmer has not scored in six games, which has hurt the team's overall tally.

Chelsea's issues may not be particularly prevalent against Southampton, who have conceded 61 goals this season and have struggled against every type of opponent, even as their tactical style has altered with their wintertime managerial change. The Blues should survive this particular fixture just fine, even if the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke will miss out with injuries.

Projected lineup

Jorgensen, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Nkunku, Neto

Prediction

Chelsea will likely enjoy a reprieve from their struggles on Tuesday, so expect them to take advantage of Southampton's porous defense and notch a lopsided win that the Blues will hope can kickstart a strong run of form in league play. Pick: Chelsea 3, Southampton 0