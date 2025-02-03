Chelsea can boost their top four hopes on Monday when they face West Ham United in the final Premier League match of the weekend.

The Blues head into the game in sixth place in the Premier League, though they are just one point behind fourth-place Manchester City and boast a better goal differential than Pep Guardiola's side. West Ham, by contrast, are in 15th place but can rise up to 13th – and go above Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – with a win.

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Feb. 3 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, Feb. 3 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

TV: USA Network

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Chelsea -280; Draw +460; West Ham United +650

Storylines

Chelsea are still very much in the mix for a top-four spot, but they have hit a plateau after their impressive start to the season. The Blues have just one win in their last seven Premier League games – a 3-1 win over relegation contenders Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. They also enter Monday's game after a 3-1 loss to a gritty Manchester City last week, making their clash with West Ham an important opportunity to reverse course. That's especially true against West Ham, who have four points from nine since Graham Potter took the job.

Manager Enzo Maresca will have a nearly fully fit squad to work with on Monday, including Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson. Palmer leads the team with 14 goals this season, all in the Premier League since he's had the benefit of skipping the Blues' games in other competitions, while Jackson has nine in the league this season.

Projected lineup

Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Prediction

West Ham bring something interesting to the table now that they are coached by Graham Potter, but this is still Chelsea's game to lose, and as long as Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson are on the pitch, they should have enough to pick up all three points. Pick: Chelsea 2, West Ham United 1