Club Brugge and Aston Villa kick off the Round of 16 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The home team was one of the biggest surprises of the playoffs as the Belgian side were able to knock out Atalanta while the away side are back to play European soccer after ending up eighth in the league phase, taking the last spot that gave direct access to the elimination phase, despite a challenging moment of form in the domestic league. The side coached by Unai Emery are now tenth and have only one win in their last five Premier League matches and look for a reaction in the European tournament. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 4 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 4 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Jan Breydel Stadium -- Brugge, Belgium

Jan Breydel Stadium -- Brugge, Belgium Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Club Brugge +190; Draw +230; Aston Villa +140

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Team news

Club Brugge: The biggest issue for the home team is about midfielder Raphael Onyedika who got injured in the teams domestic match over the weekend and he's set to miss the first leg against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Possible Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Jashari, Vetlesen; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla

Aston Villa: We are expecting to see some of the new additions in the starting lineup of the side coached by former Villarreal manager Unai Emery, including PSG loanee Marco Asensio and possibly former Manchester United Marcus Rashford.

Possible Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Bogarde, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rashford, Asensio, Rogers; Watkins.

Prediction

Aston Villa are the favourites despite their recent form but Club Brugge shouldn't be underestimated especially after knocking out Atalanta. Pick: Aston Villa 1, Club Brugge 0.