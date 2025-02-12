Club Brugge will host Atalanta on Wednesday for the first match of the day in the Champions League league phase playoffs at 12:45 p.m. in Belgium with the side coached by Gian Piero Gasperini in great form after winning 5-0 the last away Serie A game against Hellas Verona, with four goals scored by their starting striker, Mateo Retegui. Atalanta were one of the best teams in the league phase, as they ended up in 9th place, only one point behind the top eight. The home team, on the other hand, managed to squeeze in the playoff with 11 points, advancing over Dinamo Zagreb thanks to their goal difference. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 12 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Jan Breydelstadion - Brugge, Belgium

Jan Breydelstadion - Brugge, Belgium Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Club Brugge +260; Draw +240; Atalanta +105

Team news

Club Brugge: The home side are in great form and most importantly have a full squad in fitness, with former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet expected to start as he often did in the European competition this season.

Possible Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Seys, Mechele, Ordonez, De Cuyper; Jashari, Onyedika; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.

Atalanta: Former Club Brugge midfielder Charles De Ketelaere is expected to start alongside Mario Pasalic and striker Mateo Retegui, while Gasperini will have to deal with the absence of new signing Daniel Maldini, who sustained a muscular injury and will miss Wednesday's game.

Possible Atalanta XI: Patricio; Posch, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Pasalic; Retegui.

Prediction

The away side are the favorites to advance to the Round of 16 and are expected to win also in the first leg away. Pick: Atalanta 2, Club Brugge 0.