Euro 2024 is well and truly underway, a month of high stakes drama and thrilling football sending the continent hurtling towards July 14 in Berlin, where a new champion will be crowned. Italy are of course in the mix to retain their crown but will face a battle from England, winners in their opening game against Serbia, and favorites France, who open their tournament Monday vs. Austria. The early days of the tournament have seen plenty of promising performances from contenders. Germany eviscerated Scotland, Spain brushed Croatia aside while the Netherlands performed even more impressively than a 2-1 win over Poland might suggest.
Many of the world's top talents will be on full display Germany's Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala already looking like serious contenders for player of the tournament in their homeland. Jude Bellingham began his third major tournament in style with the winner for England while Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo will be out to impress in the coming weeks.
While there will be big pressure on Germany as hosts, following up on World Cup failure in 2018 and 2022, England face arguably the most pressure. The national team have never won the competition and the last major trophy came at the 1966 World Cup.
Here is the complete schedule, kickoff times and where to watch.
Venues
- Arena AufSchalke, Cologne Stadium, Waldstadion and Leipzig Stadium: Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).
Group stage
All times Eastern
Friday, June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1
Saturday, June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 2, Albania 1
Sunday, June 16
Netherlands 2, Poland 1
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
England 1, Serbia 0
Monday, June 17
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
Belgium vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m.
Austria vs. France, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18
Portugal vs. Czechia, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19
Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m.
Germany vs. Hungary, 12 p.m.
Scotland vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 20
Slovenia vs. Serbia, 9 a.m.
Denmark vs. England, 12 p.m.
Spain vs. Italy, 3 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m.
Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Turkiye vs. Portugal, 12 p.m.
Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m.
Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.
Monday, June 24
Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m.
Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25
France vs. Poland, 12 p.m.
Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m.
Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m.
England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m.
Wednsesday, June 26
Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m.
Ukraine vs. Belgium, 12 p.m.
Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m.
Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m.
Round of 16
June 29
2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m.
1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m.
June 30
1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m.
1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m.
July 1
2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m.
1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m.
July 2
1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m.
1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
July 5
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Final
July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.