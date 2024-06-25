You want drama? Well Euro 2024 is serving it in fierce and feisty fashion. Even the relentless tedium of England matches has launched one of Europe's great footballing nation into its own waking psychodrama, one where they dream of being as fun as Germany.
The hosts are one of two teams locked into the last 16 along with Spain; England and Switzerland exceedingly likely to join them from a group stage that eliminates just eight of its 24 teams. Could big names such as Croatia and Belgium be in that small group? The coming days will prove decisive in determining just that. All that can be confidently predicted is that there will be plenty more of the last gasp drama that has come to define this competition in its early games.
Venues
- Arena AufSchalke, Cologne Stadium, Waldstadion and Leipzig Stadium: Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).
Group stage
All times Eastern
Friday, June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1
Saturday, June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 2, Albania 1
Sunday, June 16
Netherlands 2, Poland 1
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
England 1, Serbia 0
Monday, June 17
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
Belgium 0, Slovakia 1
Austria 0, France 1
Tuesday, June 18
Turkiye 3, Georgia 1
Portugal 2, Czechia 1
Wednesday, June 19
Croatia 2, Albania 2
Germany 2. Hungary 0
Scotland 1, Switzerland 1
Thursday, June 20
Slovenia 1, Serbia 1
Denmark 1, England 1
Spain 1, Italy 0
Friday, June 21
Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2
Poland 1, Austria 3
Netherlands 0, France 0
Saturday, June 22
Georgia 1, Czechia 1
Portugal 3, Turkiye 0
Belgium 2, Romania 0
Sunday, June 23
Switzerland 1, Germany 1
Hungary 1, Scotland 0
Monday, June 24
Albania 0, Spain 1
Croatia 1, Italy 1
Tuesday, June 25
France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox
Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1
Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. on FS1
England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox
Wednsesday, June 26
Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1
Ukraine vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on Fox
Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox
Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1
Round of 16
June 29
2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1
1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox
June 30
1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox
1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 1
2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1
1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 2
1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1
1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox
Quarterfinals
July 5
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Semifinals
July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Final
July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox