Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday, June 14 as a month of action is scheduled to determine who will be crowned the kings of Europe. Italy are the reigning champions but England and France are the favorites to dethrone them, while hosts Germany, as well as Spain and Portugal figure to be contenders in what's expected to be an exciting cup.
Many of the world's top talents will be on full display with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka looking to lead the Three Lions to glory, but France's Kylian Mbappe, Germany's Florian Wirtz and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo all plan to have something to say about it.
While there will be big pressure on Germany as hosts, following up on World Cup failure in 2018 and 2022, England face arguably the most pressure. The national team have never won the competition and the last major trophy came at the 1966 World Cup.
Here is the complete schedule, kickoff times and where to watch.
You can watch Euro 2024 on Fubo (try for free).
Venues
- Arena AufSchalke, Cologne Stadium, Waldstadion and Leipzig Stadium: Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).
Golazo Network's Morning Footy previews
Group stage
All times Eastern
Friday, June 14
Germany vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on Fox
Saturday, June 15
Hungary vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m.
Spain s. Croatia, 12 p.m. on Fox
Italy vs Albania, 3 pm. on Fox
Sunday, June 16
Poland vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. on FS1
Slovenia vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. on FS1
Serbia vs England, 3 p.m. on Fox
Monday, June 17
Romania vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m.
Belgium vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on FS1
Austria vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox
Tuesday, June 18
Turkiye vs. Georgia, 12 p.m.
Portugal vs. Czechia, 3 p.m. on Fox
Wednesday, June 19
Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m. on FS1
Germany vs. Hungary, 12 p.m. on FS1
Scotland vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on Fox
Thursday, June 20
Slovenia vs. Serbia, 9 a.m. on FS1
Denmark vs. England, 12 p.m. on FS1
Spain vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox
Friday, June 21
Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m.
Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1
Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox
Saturday, June 22
Georgia vs. Czechia, 9 a.m.
Turkiye vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on Fox
Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox
Sunday, June 23
Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on Fox
Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on FS1
Monday, June 24
Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on Fox
Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on FS1
Tuesday, June 25
France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox
Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1
Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. on FS1
England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox
Wednsesday, June 26
Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1
Ukraine vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on Fox
Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox
Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1
Round of 16
June 29
2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1
1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox
June 30
1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox
1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 1
2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1
1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 2
1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1
1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox
Quarterfinals
July 5
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Semifinals
July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Final
July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox