Euro 2024 kicked off on Friday with a month of action scheduled to determine who will be crowned the kings of Europe. Italy are the reigning champions but England and France are the favorites to dethrone them, while hosts Germany who started off strong by demolishing Scotland, as well as Spain and Portugal figure to be contenders in what's expected to be an exciting cup.

Many of the world's top talents will be on full display with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka looking to lead the Three Lions to glory, but France's Kylian Mbappe, Germany's Florian Wirtz and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo all plan to have something to say about it.

While there will be big pressure on Germany as hosts, following up on World Cup failure in 2018 and 2022, England face arguably the most pressure. The national team have never won the competition and the last major trophy came at the 1966 World Cup.

Here is the complete schedule, kickoff times and where to watch.

Venues

Arena AufSchalke, Cologne Stadium, Waldstadion and Leipzig Stadium: Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).

Group stage

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15

Hungary vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m.

Spain vs. Croatia, 12 p.m. on Fox

Italy vs Albania, 3 pm. on Fox

Sunday, June 16

Poland vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. on FS1

Slovenia vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. on FS1

Serbia vs England, 3 p.m. on Fox

Monday, June 17

Romania vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m.

Belgium vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on FS1

Austria vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox



Tuesday, June 18

Turkiye vs. Georgia, 12 p.m.

Portugal vs. Czechia, 3 p.m. on Fox

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m. on FS1

Germany vs. Hungary, 12 p.m. on FS1

Scotland vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on Fox



Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs. Serbia, 9 a.m. on FS1

Denmark vs. England, 12 p.m. on FS1

Spain vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m.

Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs. Czechia, 9 a.m.

Turkiye vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on Fox

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on Fox

Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on FS1

Monday, June 24

Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on Fox

Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, June 25

France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox

Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. on FS1

England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox

Wednsesday, June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1

Ukraine vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on Fox

Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox

Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1

Round of 16

June 29

2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1

1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox



June 30

1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox

1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 1

2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1

1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 2

1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1

1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

July 5

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Final

July 14

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox