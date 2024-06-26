You want drama? Well Euro 2024 is serving it in fierce and feisty fashion. Even the relentless tedium of England matches has launched one of Europe's great footballing nation into its own waking psychodrama, one where they dream of being as fun as Germany.

The hosts are one of two teams locked into the last 16 along with Spain; England and Switzerland exceedingly likely to join them from a group stage that eliminates just eight of its 24 teams. Could big names such as Croatia and Belgium be in that small group? The coming days will prove decisive in determining just that. All that can be confidently predicted is that there will be plenty more of the last gasp drama that has come to define this competition in its early games.

Venues

Arena AufSchalke, Cologne Stadium, Waldstadion and Leipzig Stadium: Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).

Euro 2024 reading

Group stage

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 2, Albania 1

Sunday, June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

England 1, Serbia 0

Monday, June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1

Austria 0, France 1



Tuesday, June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

Germany 2. Hungary 0

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1



Thursday, June 20

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

Denmark 1, England 1

Spain 1, Italy 0

Friday, June 21

Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2

Poland 1, Austria 3

Netherlands 0, France 0

Saturday, June 22

Georgia 1, Czechia 1

Portugal 3, Turkiye 0

Belgium 2, Romania 0

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland 1, Germany 1

Hungary 1, Scotland 0

Monday, June 24

Albania 0, Spain 1

Croatia 1, Italy 1

Tuesday, June 25

France 1, Poland 1

Austria 3, Netherlands 2

Denmark 0, Serbia 0

England 0, Slovenia 0

Wednsesday, June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1

Ukraine vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on Fox

Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox

Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1

Round of 16

June 29

2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1

1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox



June 30

1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox

1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 1

2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1

1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 2

1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1

1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

July 5

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Final

July 14

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox