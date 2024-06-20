Euro 2024 is well and truly underway, a month of high stakes drama and thrilling football sending the continent hurtling towards July 14 in Berlin, where a new champion will be crowned. Italy are of course in the mix to retain their crown but will face a battle from England, winners in their opening game against Serbia, and favorites France, who open their tournament Monday vs. Austria. The early days of the tournament have seen plenty of promising performances from contenders. Germany eviscerated Scotland, Spain brushed Croatia aside while the Netherlands performed even more impressively than a 2-1 win over Poland might suggest.

Many of the world's top talents will be on full display Germany's Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala already looking like serious contenders for player of the tournament in their homeland. Jude Bellingham began his third major tournament in style with the winner for England while Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo will be out to impress in the coming weeks.

While there will be big pressure on Germany as hosts, following up on World Cup failure in 2018 and 2022, England face arguably the most pressure. The national team have never won the competition and the last major trophy came at the 1966 World Cup.

Here is the complete schedule, kickoff times and where to watch.

Venues

Arena AufSchalke, Cologne Stadium, Waldstadion and Leipzig Stadium: Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).

Group stage

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 2, Albania 1

Sunday, June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

England 1, Serbia 0

Monday, June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1

Austria 0, France 1



Tuesday, June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

Germany 2. Hungary 0

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1



Thursday, June 20

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

Denmark 1, England 1

Spain vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. on Fubo (try for free)

Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs. Czechia, 9 a.m. on Fubo (try for free)

Turkiye vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on Fox

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on Fox

Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on FS1

Monday, June 24

Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on Fox

Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, June 25

France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox

Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. on FS1

England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox

Wednsesday, June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1

Ukraine vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on Fox

Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox

Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1

Round of 16

June 29

2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1

1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox



June 30

1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox

1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 1

2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1

1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 2

1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1

1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

July 5

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Final

July 14

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox