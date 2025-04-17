On Tuesday, the Europa League quarterfinals will come to a close and every match is a close one. All eyes will be on Manchester United and Tottenham as they look to save poor Premier League seasons, but the road to the final on May 21 in Bilbao will be quite a journey for the remaining clubs. As always, you can watch Europa League on Paramount+.

Lazio had to face frigid temperatures in their away leg to Bodo/Glimt and will now need to overcome a two-goal deficit at home. Given Lazio's performances in Europe so far this season, they'll like their chances to do it. This is the only match where a team has an advantage, as all of the other matches ended in draws.

With Athletic Club still in the tournament, there is a growing chance that the final in Bilbao will also include the Basque team. They weren't able to get past Rangers in Scotland, but will still be expected to take care of business at home.

For the Premier League sides, things will be quite different. Tottenham will again need to deal with injury issues as Heung-min Son won't be available for their away trip to face Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. Even though Frankfurt has taken a step back without Omar Marmoush, they gave Tottenham everything that they could handle in London. Mired in 15th in the Premier League, this game could be what determines Ange Postecoglou's future as manager of the club. The pressure has been great on them during the entire tournament, but it only grows as they march on.

For Manchester United, while the pressure on Ruben Amorim isn't quite the same as what Postecoglou faces, this is a United side that expects to be in the Champions League each season. They won't be able to do that without winning this competition, and if United aren't in the Champions League, it will be a challenge for recruitment during the summer to make this team in Amorim's image. Facing Lyon, they already allowed a goal deep into stoppage time to Rayan Cherki to even be in this situation, which is something that will need to be avoided when playing at home.

Europa League schedule

All times Eastern, all games available on Paramount+.

Thursday, April 17