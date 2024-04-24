The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Everton

Current Records: Liverpool 22-8-3, Everton 10-8-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Everton will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Liverpool at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Everton's defense heads into the match hoping to repeat the dominance they displayed on Sunday. They came out on top against Nottingham by a score of 2-0. Everton's two goals came from Idrissa Gueye at minute 29 and Dwight McNeil at minute 76.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's game on Sunday was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Fulham.

Everton's victory bumped their record up to 10-8-15. As for Liverpool, their win bumped their record up to 22-8-3.

Everton came up short against Liverpool when the teams last played back in October of 2023, falling 2-0. Will Everton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Liverpool is a huge favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -163 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Everton.