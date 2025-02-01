Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona will host Alaves on Sunday for a key La Liga clash as the Blaugrana need to continue to win after a disappointing start to the year. Flick's team only won once of the last five league games and are coming off a home draw to Atalanta in midweek Champions League actio. Barcelona are currently sitting third, seven points behind Real Madrid while the guests are 17th, one point ahead of the relegation zone. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 2 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: FC Barcelona -559; Draw +650; Alaves +1400

Team news

FC Barcelona: The home side are likely to start with a similar lineup that faced Atalanta in the last matchday of the Champions League's league phase, with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski leading the attacking line. Inigo Martinez is expected to be back shortly, but it's unlikely to see him back in the squad on Sunday.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Alaves: Antonio Sivera is not available as he's still recovering from his injury while Abdel Abqar will be suspended after receiving a yellow card in the last home game against Celta Vigo.

Potential Alaves XI: Owono; Tenaglia, Mourino, Diarra, M Sanchez; Guevara, Benavidez; Vicente, Guridi, Conechny; Kike Garcia.

Prediction

Flick's side is expected to win easily as they need to gain some points back after a difficult start to the year. Pick: Barcelona 3, Alaves 0.