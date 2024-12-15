FC Barcelona are hosting Leganes on Sunday as the side coached by German manager Hansi Flick need to react after winning only one of the last five La Liga games. Barcelona are currently leading the Spanish league table but Real Madrid are only sitting second, two points behind the leaders with one game in hand. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 15 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona -800; Draw +750; Leganes +1800

Team news

FC Barcelona: Despite the absences of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal, Flick can finally smile as Ronald Araujo is back in the squad and can make his first start of the season after suffering a long-term injury that forced him out for this whole first part of the season.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Leganes: Valentin Rosier is suspended after picking up a yellow card against Real Sociedad and will be missing the game against FC Barcelona on Sunday.

Potential Leganes XI: Dmitrovic; Alti, Gonzalez, Nastasic, Hernandez; Tapia, Neyou; Munir, Rodriguez, Cruz; De la Fuente.

Prediction

It should be a quiet, easy win for FC Barcelona to get back on track in the league and win after two defeats and two draws in six games. Pick: Barcelona 3, Leganes 0.