After winning their last six La Liga games in a row and winning the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Benfica in Lisbon, Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona will face Osasuna in another key league match as the Blaugrana are now leading the standings with a one-point margin on Atletico Madrid and a three-point margin on rivals, Real Madrid. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Mar. 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Mar. 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: FC Barcelona -500; Draw +600; Osasuna +1100

Team news

FC Barcelona: Flick will likely make some rotations on Saturday as Barcelona will face Benfica in the return Champions League's second leg on Tuesday. The German manager is expected to have midfielder Gavi back in the squad after his injury, while Pau Cubarsi should also be starting as he received a red card in Lisbon and will miss the second leg in Barcelona on Tuesday.



Potential FC Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Osasuna: The main doubt for the visitors will be striker Aimar Oroz who was replaced in the second half of the game against Valencia and he's in doubt to feature in the game against FC Barcelona.

Potential Osasuna XI: Herrera; Areso, Boyomo, Catena, Cruz; Moncayola, Torro; Ruben Garcia, Barja, Zaragoza; Budimir.

Prediction

The home side are expected to win and continue their race to win the title against the two Madrid teams. Pick: Barcelona 2, Osasuna 0.