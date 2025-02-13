FC Porto will host AS Roma on Thursday for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff ahead of the Round of 16 in the knockout stages. The winning side of the tie can potentially meet Lazio in the next round, with a possible Derby della Capitale to take place, if Claudio Ranieri's side manages to beat Porto. There was only a one-point difference between the two teams in the league phase, as Roma ended up in 15th place with 12 points, while the home side finished 18th with 11 points in eight games. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Feb. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Do Dragao -- Porto, Portugal

Estadio Do Dragao -- Porto, Portugal Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: FC Porto +135; Draw +230; AS Roma +190

Team news

FC Porto: The home side can't count on Ivan Marcano, Marko Grujic and Martim Fernandes who are all injured while Nico Gonzalez joined Manchester City in the last days of the winter transfer window. Striker Otavio is back after the suspension and will make his return in the starting 11

Possible FC Porto XI: Costa; Djalo, Perez, Otavio; Mario, Eustaquio, Varela, Moura; Pepe, Mora; Aghehowa.

AS Roma: Claudio Ranieri's side will feature both Paulo Dybala and Artem Dovbyk starting in the attack, while Alexis Saelemaekers and Angelino will start on the two wings.

Possible AS Roma XI: Svilar; Mancini, Hummels, Ndicka; Saelemaekers, Kone, Paredes, Angelino; Dybala, Pisilli; Dovbyk.

Prediction

The game is expected to be a close one and everything will be decided in the return leg next week. Pick: FC Porto 1, AS Roma 1.