All Manchester United need is a victory to advance to the round of 16 in the Europa League but they have a tough challenge in an away trip to Romania to face Stade Bucharest. The Romanian side also secure their place with a victory and with United only in the top eight by two points, a loss could add more games to their schedule. Considering the injuries that Ruben Amorim's squad are dealing with, they'll want to avoid that and a chance that they can get knocked out of Europa League play when this is their best chance at qualifying for Champions League through winning the competition.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Jan. 30 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Jan. 30 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Arena Nationala -- Bucharest, Romania

: Arena Nationala -- Bucharest, Romania Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: FCSB +450; Draw +300; Manchester United =180

Storylines

FCSB: After a thrilling victory over Qarabag, FCSB has come out of their winter break in strong form. Even without winning, they'll be set up well but welcoming a team like Manchester United to Romania is a bumper fixture. These are times when a strong crowd can back teams for an upset and will be something to watch.

FCSB predicted XI: Stefan Tarnovanu, Risto Radunovic, Joyskim Dawa, Siyabonga Ngezana, Valentin Cretu, Adrian Sut, Baba Alhassan, Marius Stefanescu, Florin Tanase, David Miculescu, Daniel Birligea

Manchester United: Manuel Ugarte may miss out due to a knock, dealing a blow to the United midfield that will already be without Mason Mount. Jonny Evans and Luke Shaw will also miss out but United will have plenty of firepower to see them through to the next stage of this tournament as even a draw should be enough for the top eight.

Manchester United predicted XI: Altay Bayindir, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Diogo Dalot, Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Joshua Zirkzee

Prediction

This will be much closer than expected, but eventually, United will get the job done securing their place in the top eight. Pick: FCSB 2, Mancehster United 3