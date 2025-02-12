AC Milan will visit Feyenoord on Wednesday for the first leg of the Champions League knockout stage playoffs with the return leg to take place next Tuesday at San Siro. The winning side of the tie will face either Inter or Arsenal, with the chance of another Derby della Madonnina in the round of 16 two years after the 2023 semifinals. Sergio Conceicao's team will feature Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, who joined the Rossoneri from the same Feyenoord on the last day of the winter transfer window, while the home side just sacked their manager Brian Priske, two days before the game and replaced him with Pascal Bosschaart as caretaker head coach. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 12 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stadion Feijenoord -- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Stadion Feijenoord -- Rotterdam, Netherlands Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Feyenoord +220; Draw +250; AC Milan +115

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Team news

Feyenoord: The home team faced the manager sacking two days before the Champions League's playoff, as the game against AC Milan will be the debut match for Bosschaart. Here's how they will likely line up:

Possible Feyenoord XI: Wellenreuther; Nieuwkoop, Beelen, Hancko, Hartman; Moder, Timber, Hwang; Hadj-Moussa, Ueda, Paixao.

AC Milan: The side coached by Conceicao will likely feature both USMNT star Christian Pulisic and Portuguese's loanee Joao Felix that will play alongside Rafael Leao and most notably former Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who scored against Empoli during his Serie A debut.

Possible AC Milan XI: Maignan; Walker, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Joao Felix, Leao; Gimenez

Prediction

AC Milan are the favorites here, especially after the sacking of Feyenoord's head coach 48 hours before the key Champions League clash. Pick: AC Milan 2, Feyenoord 1.