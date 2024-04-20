The MLS season is entering only the ninth matchday, but thanks to Concacaf Champions Cup play, Inter Miami and Nashville SC will meet for the third time this season. This will provide Nashville with a chance to avenge getting knocked out of Champions Cup while the Herons look to string together wins to stay at the top of the Eastern Conference. Despite playing a game more than anyone else, Miami are level with Red Bull New York atop the East while Nashville only has one victory this season.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, April 20 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 20 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -220; Draw +360; Nashville SC +500

Storylines

Inter Miami: Injuries are still a major issue for Miami with Leonardo Campana, Federico Redondo, Robert Taylor and Sergii Kryvtsov all unavailable for the match. Again it will come down to if Messi and Suarez can push the team forward as Messi's seven goals and four assists in all competitions have been all that the Herons need in most situations.

Nashville: With four draws on the season, Gary Smith just needs to see them begin to turn into victories as Nashville has performed well but not well enough. Despite being second from the bottom of the league, Nashville are only three points out of a playoff position so there isn't a reason to push the panic button yet. If they can't begin to score more goals soon, that time could come though.

Prediction

Behind Messi, the Herons will pick up more points at home although it will be by a narrow margin. Pick: Inter Miami 3, Nashville SC 2