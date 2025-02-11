On Tuesday Juventus will host PSV for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League's play-off between the two sides, with the return leg set to take place on Wednesday, February 19 in Eindhoven. The team coached by Thiago Motta has had a challenging start to their European campaign, but ended up 20th in the League Phase, two points behind the side coached by Peter Bosz. The winning side of the tie will face either Arsenal or Inter in the Round of 16 of the competition. Here's what you need to know.

Champions League expert picks, predictions, best bets: Can Manchester City hold off Real Madrid at home? Pardeep Cattry

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium - Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium - Turin, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -110; Draw +240; PSV +320

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Team news

Juventus: With the injury to defender Pierre Kalulu, USMNT stars Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie are both set to start in defense as left and right backs on the defensive line alongside Federico Gatti and former Aston Villa's Renato Veiga. French striker Randal Kolo Muani will make his debut for the Italian giants in the Champions League's campaign after scoring five goals in his first three games.

Possible Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Weah, Gatti, Veiga, Savona; McKennie, Locatelli; Gonzalez, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Kolo Muani

PSV: Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi and Richard Ledezma are injured and won't feature on Tuesday, while new signing Tyrell Malacia is not expected to make it into the starting eleven after making his debut over the weekend against Willem II.

Possible PSV XI: Benitez; Karsdorp, Flamingo, Obispo, Junior; Veerman, Schouten; Bakayoko, Til, Lang; De Jong.

Prediction

Thiago Motta's side, despite some ups and down, are expected to win the first leg, but it won't be an easy one. Pick: Juventus 2, PSV 1.