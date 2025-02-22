Las Palmas will host FC Barcelona on Saturday for a key game in the Spain's La Liga as the visitors were able to close the gap with Real Madrid and are currently leading the table tied points with the side coached by Carlo Ancelotti. The home side, on the other hand, are racing to avoid relegation. Another win from the guests will definitely put more pressure on Real Madrid that will face Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 22 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de Gran Canaria -- Las Palmas, Spain

: Estadio de Gran Canaria -- Las Palmas, Spain Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Las Palmas +1000; Draw +525; FC Barcelona -426

Team news

Las Palmas: Former FC Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez will be back in the team after a suspension, but he's unlikely to start, while Marvin Park, Fabio Silva, Marc Cardona and Adnan Januzaj are all still injured and unlikely to make it into the squad.

Potential Las Palmas XI: Cillessen; Rozada, Suarez, Pelmard, Marmol; Loiodice, Bajcetic; Sandro, Munoz, Moleiro; McBurnie.

FC Barcelona: Fermin Lopez will be back in the squad after his suspension, but he's also expected to start from the bench, like Spanish attacker Dani Olmo. Dutch midfielder Frankie de Jong should start alongside Pedri in the midfield behind Lamine Yamal and Raphinha on the wings.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Gavi, Yamal; Lewandowski.

Prediction

Barcelona are in great form and coming from four wins in a row and have a big chance to put more pressure on their rivals. Pick: FC Barcelona 3, Las Palmas 0.