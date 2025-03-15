Leicester and Manchester United meet in the English Premier League at King Power Stadium on Sunday with the visitors having already won all three of their meetings with this weekend's hosts this season. Foxes boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will take on his former club having left Old Trafford when current opposite number Ruben Amorim took over post-Erik ten Hag.

Leicester are having a tough time back in the EPL with Enzo Maresca now at Chelsea and his replacement Steve Cooper sacked back in November. The Foxes have just two home wins all season with relegation looking likely with a poor defensive showing key in their struggles as well as their difficulties in front of goal with only Southampton faring worse across the board. Failure to score at home this weekend would be the seventh consecutive home game which they have not found the net. Van Nistelrooy knows the current United squad well which could encourage Leicester to be bold in search of needed points.

Meanwhile, United have a slim chance of qualifying for European competition next year but remain in UEFA Europa League contention and that remains the most likely route back into UEFA competition next year. The Red Devils won the FA Cup last year to keep Ten Hag alive with an eighth-place position. However, three wins from nine earlier this season saw the Dutchman sacked with the club mired in 14th position which has not improved massively under Amorim. European success would be progress but United are not a strong road side with three wins and five draws from 13 away Premier League outings.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, March 16 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 16 | 3 p.m. ET Location: King Power Stadium - Leicester, England

King Power Stadium - Leicester, England Watch: USA Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Leicester +300; Draw +275; United -118

Season so far

Leicester were 16th and two points above the drop zone when Cooper left but they are now 19th and six points away from safety. Van Nistelrooy has come in at King Power Stadium after a promising four-game interim spell as United boss. Two of his four games with the Red Devils were against the Foxes with both ending in wins. The Dutchman won his first game in charge but has only managed two more wins since. Leicester have now lost 13 of 17 games under Van Nistelrooy and are now on a run of six consecutive losses. United are currently 14th with 10 games to go. Out of the FA Cup, salvation appears to lie in the UEFA Europa League where they are quarterfinalists and that could yet earn them a UEFA Champions League berth.

Team news

Leicester: Abdul Fatawu, Harry Souttar and Odsonne Edouard are out while Ricardo Pereira could be ready to make a full return from injury after another lengthy layoff.

Possible Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Thomas, Coady, Faes, Coulibaly; Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, Buonanotte; Vardy.

United: Lenny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are all out but Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte could return. Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are doubts while Patrick Dorgu is suspended but Mason Mount could be among the substitutes.

Possible United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, de Ligt, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Fernandes, Garnacho, Eriksen; Zirkzee.

Prediction

Although this one could be closer than first thought, expect United to narrowly come out on top against Van Nistelrooy's Foxes and to take all three points. Pick: Leicester 1, United 2.