After suffering their heaviest defeat of the season, crashing out of the Conacacaf Champions Cup to the Vancouver Whitecaps by a 3-1 score, Javier Mascherano will need to refocus his Inter Miami side returning to MLS play. It can be tough after emotions run high in an elimination in arguably the biggest match of Miami's history so far, but the season is far from over.

They'll be participating in the Club World Cup this summer as well as the Leagues Cup, so regaining their MLS form and getting Luis Suarez going will be key. Already with two consecutive losses in all competitions, things can quickly spiral if the Herons aren't able to make it past the Red Bulls at home.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls, odds

Date : Saturday, May 3 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 3 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -170; Draw +320; New York Red Bulls +425

Last meeting

These teams last met almost a year ago today, and it was quite a match. The New York Red Bulls went into the half with a narrow one-goal lead via Dante Vanzier before Lionel Messi took over in the second half of play. With a goal and five assists, Messi was able to lead Miami to an eventual 6-2 victory that also included a second-half hat trick for Luis Suarez. That could bring a breath of fresh air into this match with Suarez needing to end a nine-game scoreless streak.

What the coaches are saying

For Miami, they need to figure out who is next to help out in the attack after Messi and Javier Mascherano recognizes that. In his pre-match press conference, he spoke about that dependence and if Miami is going to perform in the biggest moments, they need help. Last season, Leonardo Campana, Robert Taylor and Suarez were able to do that, but so far this season, no one has stepped up to fill that second or third attacker role.

"In other words, when you have a player like Messi, you're clearly going to develop a dependency on him. It's impossible not to depend on him," Mascherano said. "It's clear that there are days when the team perhaps helps him more and other days when it helps him less."

The team will always look to Messi, and that's natural, but given that Messi is also a willing passer, more members of the Herons need to be getting into good spaces in order to utilize that. Miami's still in a good spot in the league standings, but they need to get back on track sooner rather than later due to how high expectations are surrounding the team.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari, Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Gonzalo Lujan, Marcelo Weigandt, Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi, Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

New York Red Bulls: Carlos Miguel, Omar Valencia, Noah Eile, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan, Peter Stroud, Filipe Carballo, Cameron Harper, Emil Forsberg, Wikelman Carmona, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Player to watch

Luis Suarez, Inter Miami: Last season, Suarez was in the running for the Golden Boot with 21 goals and nine assists in league play. This season, he now has one goal and five assists in the league. While the creativity has been useful, it was more when Tadeo Allende was scoring for fun to open up the season, and like Miami, it has now cooled off. With Suarez now being 38 and having a history of chronic knee injuries, a nine-match scoreless run does begin to raise concerns. it's something that's easy to end with a few goals, but both he and Miami needs them sooner rather than later.

Storyline to watch

Is this a blip or a rut for the Herons?: After such a big loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps, it's important for Miami to show that this isn't a trend. Their loss to FC Dallas in their last MLS match is something that can be looked past due to being between their Concacaf Champions Cup fixtures, but when it comes to facing the Red Bulls, there's nothing on the horizon ahead and full focus needs to go to the match. Miami has dropped down to fifth in the Eastern Conference during this run, and even winning their game in hand, they can only climb as high as second, which would be a disappointment for a team expected to win everything in their path.

Prediction

While the Red Bulls defense has been strong this season, their lack of goals is what's going to bite them here. Miami may have struggled defensively, but those struggles have been against teams with serious attacking power that the Red Bulls don't have. Even with just Messi scoring, one goal will be enough to win at home. Pick: Inter Miami 1, New York Red Bulls 0

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.