It has been one step forward and two steps back for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami as they prepare to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. Despite Messi scoring, they suffered a heavy defeat to Minnesota United last time out as Miami's struggles facing top opposition continued. Luis Suarez missed that match, and the lack of depth in attack was highlighted, allowing Minnesota to play the game on their own terms from start to finish.

Bruce Arena's Quakes won't give them the same defensive test as Minnesota, but attacking-wise, they'll give Miami everything that they can handle and then some. No team has scored more goals than San Jose's 26 this season, but five teams have allowed more than their 20 goals conceded. It has been a balancing act for Arena with the team trying to outscore their opponents in high-scoring games, but it has them above the playoff line, a major improvement under his leadership so far this season.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami, odds

Date : Wednesday, May 14 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 14 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : PayPal Park -- San Jose, California

: PayPal Park -- San Jose, California Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: San Jose Earthquakes; Draw +270; Inter Miami +165

Last meeting

This is only the second time that San Jose and Inter Miami have met, with the Herons winning their lone meeting in March of 2022. It will be Messi's first visit to San Jose with Miami, and it's causing quite a stir on out west. Messi mania has calmed down in some parts of the country with the Argentine in the middle of his second full season with the squad, but when facing Western Conference sides, there are still plenty of stadiums that haven't seen Messi play.

What the coaches are saying

Expectations are high at Inter Miami. It's part of why Tata Martino only lasted 1.5 seasons in charge of the Herons before departing after crashing out of the playoffs last season, and those expectations are beginning to be felt by Javier Mascherano during his first season in charge of the club. He hasn't been helped much by Miami's recruitment, which failed to bring in proper backups at key positions, but when a team has Messi on it, that team is expected to win no matter what the rest of the roster is like. He took responsibility for the tactics after losing to Minnesota United.

"Every time we were attacking, unfortunately, we were very vulnerable on transitions after losing the ball. That's what worries me the most. If the players' performance drops, the responsibility is entirely mine. In the end, there's a coach -- and if the players aren't convinced by what the coach is proposing, it's the coach's fault," Mascherano said.

Something will need to change if the Herons aren't defeating playoff teams, which is where this test facing San Jose comes into play.

Predicted lineups

San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel, Daniel Munie, David Romney, Rodrigues, Vitor Costa, Beau Leroux, Ian Harkes, DeJuan Jones, Ousseni Bouda, Cristian Arango, Christian Espinoza

Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari, Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Tomas Aviles, Marcelo Weigandt, Tadeo Allende, Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquts, Fafa Picault, Lionel Messi, Allen Obando

Player to watch

Cristian Arango, San Jose Earthquakes: Leading the race for MLS Golden Boot with eight goals and one assist, Arango's arrival has been transformative for San Jose. He's someone in the midst of the MVP race, and games like this one against Inter Miami are great statement matches for the team. With a chance to outduel Messi, the atmosphere in San Jose will be electric for the match and Arango will be up for it.

Storyline to watch

What's the real Inter Miami look like? Allowing 12 goals in their last three matches, there are questions about Miami's defense popping up. Things were going well until they hit adversity during the campaign, but now they have to show the ability to get back on track while on the road. Losing to Minnesota was especially humbling, allowing four goals on the road.

With Messi, this team is expected to win everything in their path, but someone else needs to step up, especially without Luis Suarez in the XI. If Mascherano can't find out who that is ahead of the Club World Cup, it could be a long summer for the Herons.

Prediction

Inter Miami's woes will continue as San Jose's attack strikes early and often in the clash. Behind Arango, the attack is hard to stop and while Miami will score goals of their own, it won't be enough for a result. Pick: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Inter Miami 2

