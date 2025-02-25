Inter Miami hope to book a spot in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday, hosting Sporting Kansas City after taking an advantage in the first leg. Javier Mascherano's side battled extreme winter weather in Kansas City a week ago and won 1-0 in the first leg, and are the oddsmakers' favorites to advance in this tie. Miami are also coming off a dramatic 2-2 draw in MLS play over the weekend, while SKC lost 1-0 to Austin FC as play began in the league.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 25 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Feb. 25 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Fla. TV: Fox Sports 2 | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox Sports 2 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Inter Miami -225; Draw +400; Sporting Kansas City +700

Storylines

Inter Miami have one win and one draw to start their season, which is not too shabby but both results have come in dramatic circumstances. While Miami dealt with extreme conditions in Kansas City that forced the postponement of the first leg by a day, their 2-2 draw against New York City FC on Saturday was a triumph of sorts after playing much of the game down to 10. In theory, Tuesday's game marks the first real chance for Miami to show what they have been working on in preseason with Mascherano, who just started his first season with the club.

Expect Lionel Messi to play a big role as usual, especially since he's started the season in strong form. He has one goal and two assists in two games, scoring the lone goal in this cup tie. Mascherano's side will enter the second leg almost fully fit, so anyone from ex-Barcelona star Luis Suarez to Saturday's goalscorer Telasco Segovia could also play a part.

Projected lineup

Inter Miami XI: Ustari, Weigandt, Aviles, Lujan, Allen, Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia, Messi, Suarez

Prediction

Miami are the favorites for a reason and as long as they avoid any unnecessary drama, they should find a way to book a spot in the round of 16 with relative ease, especially against an SKC side that may not be much improved from last year. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Sporting Kansas City 0