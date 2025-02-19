A few short days before the 2025 MLS season kicks off, Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami will start their seasons in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup as both sides begin the chase for continental glory.

Inter Miami clinched a berth in the North American club championship by winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, arguably making them the favorites in this tie considering the star-studded roster they boast, led by Lionel Messi. Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, will take part in the Concacaf Champions Cup after finishing as the runners-up in last year's U.S. Open Cup.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, February 18 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 18 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kan.

Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kan. TV: Fox Sports 2 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox Sports 2 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free) Odds: Sporting Kansas City +150; Draw +260; Inter Miami +170

Storylines

After winning two trophies in Lionel Messi's first two seasons with the club, expectations will once again be high for Inter Miami to pick up another meaningful piece of silverware. New head coach Javier Mascherano will have most of his players available to him, including fellow ex-Barcelona players Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Considering the opposition, a Sporting Kansas City side that finished second-to-last in the Western Conference in 2024, this feels like an ideal situation for Miami to get their season off to a strong start. There's one somewhat unique complication, though – the weather.

This game was pushed from Tuesday to Wednesday by Concacaf because of wind chills that make it feel like -13 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday evening in Kansas City. Wednesday is not expected to be much warmer, with the forecast anticipating that it will feel like -11 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff. It makes for difficult conditions for the players and anyone else in attendance, forcing questions about Messi's availability. Mascherano said Monday that Messi "will play," per The Athletic, though the head coach did not get into specifics about how much the 37-year-old will play. Messi's minutes will undoubtedly be managed this season, and Inter Miami have a busy week ahead with their MLS opener against New York City FC on Saturday and the second leg of this CCC tie on Tuesday.

Prediction

Considering the conditions, the players might rather attempt to survive rather than put any big preseason plans on display. Expect a low-scoring game as a result, but one in which Miami's high-profile players may still manage one or two moments of brilliance to come out of the frigid game with a win. Pick: Sporting Kansas City 0, Inter Miami 1