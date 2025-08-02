Leagues Cup, the interleague competition between Major League Soccer and Liga MX, kicks off on Tuesday as the Columbus Crew will look to defend their title aas the tournament features a new wrinkle -- only 18 MLS teams and 18 Liga MX teams in their own groups.

The tournament will run from July 29-Aug. 31 with league play in MLS pausing for Phase One and resuming on Aug. 9. Here's everything that you need to know about the tournament:

A break in the action

The MLS season may be getting down to the business end of the competition with teams having 10-13 games remaining, but it's time for a pause to play another cup competition. Fixture congestion has already been an issue with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba already being suspended due to skipping out on the All-Star game to get additional rest, but now the Herons will take part in their third cup competition of the season, the most of any team, along with the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC. Most teams are only in two cup competitions this season as MLS looks to combat fixture congestion, but now with teams in playoff positions needing to play three games in eight days, with more to come if they make the knockout stages, it remains to be seen if Leagues Cup will be too much on their legs.

Making the League Cup more exclusive with only 18 MLS teams, making the tournament cuts down on matches in the knockout stage, Phase One will still have significant minutes for each player in matches where they can't afford to lose.

Leagues Cup format

Who plays who in the group stage? Phase One of the tournament will only see clubs from MLS face Liga MX sides.

Phase One of the tournament will only see clubs from MLS face Liga MX sides. Who advances to the knockouts? Matches will take place between clubs from both leagues, and standings will be separated with each league in their own table, with the top four advancing to the quarterfinals, which will take place on Aug. 19-20. Because of this, goal difference and winning in regulation will be important because teams can finish the group stage winning all their matches but still miss out on the knockouts due to goal difference.

Matches will take place between clubs from both leagues, and standings will be separated with each league in their own table, with the top four advancing to the quarterfinals, which will take place on Aug. 19-20. Because of this, goal difference and winning in regulation will be important because teams can finish the group stage winning all their matches but still miss out on the knockouts due to goal difference. Can there be ties? Games cannot end in ties, and if one is level at the end of regulation, a penalty shootout will decide the winner. Three points are earned for a win in regulation, one point for a regulation draw, and two points for the winner of the penalty shootout.

The tournament's new wrinkle

Leagues Cup is more exclusive now with only the top nine teams in each MLS conference qualifying to match the 18 participants from Liga MX. It will be harder than ever to advance to the knockouts, with only the top four teams from each table advancing to the quarterfinals. With this setup, even if an MLS team has a higher points total than a Liga MX team in the opposite table, if they aren't in the top four of the MLS table, they won't advance, ensuring that every match has drama from matchday one to matchday three. Expansion side San Diego FC will also make their Leagues Cup debut after just beginning MLS play this season.

Why are San Diego FC in the tournament?

Not every MLS team will participate anymore, with teams now needing to qualify via the league table, where only the top nine teams from each conference make it. Due to the Vancouver Whitecaps competing in Concacaf Champions Cup and Canadian Championship, their spot in the competition will be taken by expansion side San Diego FC, who will look to build on their fast start to life in MLS, where they're at the top of the West.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Atlas, odds

Date : Saturday, Aug. 30 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 30 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -209; Draw +425; Necaxa +400

Leagues Cup standings

Group A

Standing Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Columbus Crew 2 1 1 0 +2 4 2 Seattle Sounders 1 0 0 0 +7 3 3 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 +4 3 4 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 0 +3 3 5 Minnesota United 1 1 0 0 +3 3 6 FC Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 +1 3 7 Inter Miami 1 1 0 0 +1 3 8 Colorado Rapids 1 1 0 0 +1 3 9 New York Red Bulls 1 1 0 0 +1 3 10 New York City FC 2 1 0 1 -1 3 11 Los Angeles FC 2 0 2 0 0 3 12 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 0 2 13 CF Montreal 2 0 1 1 -1 2 14 Orlando City SC 1 0 1 0 0 1 15 San Diego FC 2 0 0 2 -2 0 16 Atlanta United 1 0 0 1 -2 0 17 Charlotte FC 1 0 0 1 -3 0 18 Houston Dynamo 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Group B

Standing Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Tigres UNAL 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2 Mazatlan 2 1 1 0 +2 5 3 Toluca 2 1 1 0 +1 5 4 Pachuca 2 1 1 0 +1 4 5 Juarez 1 1 0 0 +3 3 6 Necaxa 1 1 0 0 +2 3 7 Puebla 2 1 0 1 +1 2 8 Pumas UNAM 1 0 1 0 0 2 9 Club America 1 0 1 0 0 1 10 Club Leon 2 0 1 1 -2 1 11 Monterrey 1 0 0 1 -1 0 12 Atlas 1 0 0 1 -1 0 13 Santos Laguna 1 0 0 1 -1 0 14 Chivas Guadalajara 1 0 0 1 -1 0 15 Club Tiuana 1 0 0 1 -2 0 16 Queretaro 1 0 0 1 -3 0 17 San Luis 1 0 0 1 -4 0 18 Cruz Azul 1 0 0 1 -7 0

Leagues Cup schedule and results

All times Eastern. All matches available on MLS Season Pass.

Tuesday, July 29

Toluca 2, Columbus Crew 2 (Toluca wins 4-2 on penalties)

CF Montreal 1, Club Leon 1 (CF Montreal wins 7-6 on penalties)

NYCFC 0, Puebla 3

Tigres 4, Houston Dynamo 1

LAFC 1, Mazatlan 1 (Mazaltan wins 11-10 on penalties)

Pachuca 3, San Diego FC 2

Wednesday, July 30

Inter Miami 2, Atlas 1

Necaxa 3, Atlanta United 1

Pumas 1, Orlando City 1 (Pumas win 4-3 on penalties)

Minnesota United 4, Queretaro 1

Club America 2, Real Salt Lake 2 (Real Salt Lake wins 3-1 on penalties)

Portland 4, San Luis 0

Thursday, July 31

Monterrey 2, Cincinnati 3

Chivas Guadalajara 0, RBNY 1

Charlotte 1, Juarez 4

Colorado Rapids 2, Santos Laguna 1

Cruz Azul 0, Seattle Sounders 7

LA Galaxy 5, Club Tijuana 2

Friday, Aug. 1

NYCFC 2, Club Leon 0

Columbus Crew 3, Puebla 1

Houston Dynamo 0, Mazatlan 2

Toluca 2, Montreal 1

LAFC 1, Pachuca 1 (LAFC 4-2 on penalties)

Tigres 2, San Diego 1

Saturday, Aug. 2

Orlando City vs. Atlas, 6 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Necaxa, 7 p.m.

Pumas vs. Atlanta United, 9 p.m.

Club America vs. Minnesota United, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. San Luis, 9:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Queretaro, 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3

Cincinnati vs. Juarez, 5:30 p.m.

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Charlotte, 7:50 p.m.

Monterrey vs. RBNY, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Club Tijuana, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Santos Laguna, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Columbus Crew vs. Club Leon, 7:30 p.m.

Toluca vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal vs. Puebla, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Pachuca, 8:30 p.m.

Mazatlan vs. San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tigres vs. LAFC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Orlando City vs. Necaxa, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Pumas, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Atlas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. San Luis, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Queretaro, 9:30 p.m.

Club America vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Club Tijuana, 11 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 7

Cincinnati vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 7 p.m.

Monterrey vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

RBNY vs. Juarez, 7:30 p.m.

Cruz Azul vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Santos Laguna, 11 p.m.

Following completion of the group stage, the quarterfinals will still be set with MLS facing Liga MX as follows:

MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4

MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3

MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2

MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1

When is the knockout phase, semifinals, final and more?

Phase One: July 29 - August 7

July 29 - August 7 Quarterfinals: August 19-20

August 19-20 Semifinals: August 26-27

August 26-27 Third Place: August 31

August 31 Final: August 31

What are the tiebreakers?

For any clubs level on points after the end of Phase One, the following tiebreakers will be applied in order: