Unexpectedly, Liverpool will enter their EFL Cup match with Tottenham trailing by a goal after the first leg but with home-field advantage to look to make up for that. Tottenham chase their first major trophy since winning the EFL Cup in 2008 and could be 90 minutes away from the final as these two meet in their semifinal second leg. Despite their poor premier league form, Spurs are only 90 minutes away from a Wembley appearance against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final. Even though Tottenham come in with the advantage, playing at home, all the pressure is on Liverpool because they're expected to win by enough to overturn a one-goal disadvantage.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Feb. 6 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb. 6 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Liverpool -475; Draw +550; Tottenham

Storylines

Liverpool: In the first leg, the Reds created the better chances of the two but were unable to get past new Tottenham keeper Antonin Kinsky in the match. Doing similar things from that match, it's expected that Liverpool will score a goal or two in order to book their place at Wembley, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold suffering with a muscular issue, they may not be at full strength for the clash. With how many games they've had to play and more looming commitments on the horizon, an early Tottenham goal could shift things in a big way.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz

Tottenham: Just as Spurs began to get healthy again, Micky van de Ven finds himself injured leaving Ange Postecoglou without his top three center backs for the match. Kevin Danso did join right before deadline day and he could be set to debut in the cup similarly to Kinsky in the first leg. Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero, Wilson Odebert, James Maddison, Destiney Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Radu Dragusin and van de Ven will all miss out on the clash causing Spurs to dig deep in search of victory.

Tottenham predicted XI: Antonin Kinsky, Ben Davies, Kevin Danso, Archie Gray, Pedro Porro, Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Heung-min Son, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski

Prediction

Backed against the wall, the Spurs attack will be just enough to squeak by booking their place in the EFL Cup final against the odds. Pick: Liverpool 2, Tottenham 2