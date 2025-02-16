After an emotional draw in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool will have a chance to bounce back at home facing Wolverhampton on Sunday. The Reds' unbeaten run in the Premier League may continue, but after Arsenal took care of business by defeating Leicester City, Arne Slot's men will need a victory to push their advantage atop the league back to seven points. With Wolves struggling to stay above the drop zone, only safe by two points, anything but a victory would be a shock for Liverpool even with two games this week.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -525; Draw +600; Wolverhampton +1200

Storylines

Liverpool: If a team is going to stop Liverpool, they have to slow down Mohamed Salah who now has 27 goals and 19 assists in all competitions as he has found a new gear under Arne Slot. With four goals and an assist in his last three games, Liverpool know where their goals will come from but that doesn't mean that other players can't hurt you. Even with Cody Gakpo in doubt for the match, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are more than adequate replacements if needed.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Kounate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szobozlai, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

Wolves: With Ipswich Town picking up a point against Aston Villa, Wolves are now only safe by two points from relegation, but this is a clash where it will be tough to pick up points no matter what they do. If they stay compact against Liverpool, they'll eventually be overwhelmed, and if they try to go toe to toe with the Reds, that just means they'll be too easy to play through at Anfield.

Wolves predicted XI: Jose Sa, Emmanuel Agbadou, Toti Gomes, Matt Doherty, Rayan Ait Nouri, Joao Gomes, Andre, Nelson Semedo, Matheus Cunha, Goncalo Guedes, Pablo Sarabia

Prediction

It'll be a measured performance from Liverpool as they do enough to take care of business at home seeing off Wolves. Pick: Liverpool 2, Wolves 0