The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Manchester United

Current Records: Burnley 5-8-21, Manchester United 16-5-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: Peacock

What to Know

Manchester United will look to defend their home pitch on Saturday against Burnley at 10:00 a.m. ET at Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty goal totals in their previous games.

Man United is coming into the match fresh off a high-scoring shootout with Sheffield that saw the pair combine for 17 shots on goal. Man United came out on top against Sheffield by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday. It was an even better day for Bruno Fernandes as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Burnley got the win against Sheffield on Saturday by a conclusive 4-1.

Man United's win bumped their record up to 16-5-12. As for Burnley, their victory bumped their record up to 5-8-21.

Man United beat Burnley by a goal when the teams last played back in September of 2023, winning 1-0. Will Man United repeat their success, or does Burnley have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester United is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -200 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Burnley.