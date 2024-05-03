With five games to go this season, the equation for Manchester City is clear. Win out and they will win the double, but they will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday knowing there is ground to make up on Arsenal. How much will only become apparent earlier in the day as the Gunners host Bournemouth, but a four point gap would constitute real scoreboard pressure for the champions even with the games in hand to chase the leaders down.

Wolves will be bidding to carve out a remarkable place in Pep Guardiola's history at the Etihad Stadium. Having stunned City at Molineux in September, they could become the first club to beat the Spaniard home and away in multiple seasons during his managerial career, a feat they previously managed in 2019-20. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 4 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 4 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

NBC | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Manchester City -1400; Draw: +1000; Wolves +2500

Storylines

Manchester City: As they approach the decisive period of the season, there are no signs of fear in a City squad that, for the most part, are old hands at this sort of thing. A fourth straight domestic title would mark Guardiola's side out in English footballing history, achieving a feat no one else has ever accomplished, but their ease in the moment is typified by Erling Haaland. "It's nice – exactly like last season," he said of the title race after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

"This is the maybe the most exciting time to be a footballer. There's not many who can relate but this is why I play football – the feeling before the game, you're a bit nervous. This is fantastic and it's why I love football because of these feelings. It's great."

City are approaching these big games with a near fully fit squad though there remain doubts as to whether Ederson will have shaken off the knock he suffered at the City Ground in time for Saturday. Stefan Ortega has proven himself to be an eminently reliable replacement, however, and both Ruben Dias and Phil Foden are expected to return having missed the last game through illness.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Preparations for the trip to the Etihad were rocked earlier this week when Gary O'Neil was handed a one match touchline ban for his conduct after Wolves' 2-1 defeat to West Ham last month, the head coach slamming referee Tony Harrington for ruling out a 99th minute equaliser for offside. O'Neil is not the only key figure who will be missing for the trip to the north west.

Defenders Craig Dawson and Santiago Bueno have been ruled out for the remainder of the season while Tommy Doyle is ineligible to play against his parent club. Pedro Neto is also expected to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury as Wolves bid to scrabble up the table, a top half finish worth its weight in gold for a side who felt the pressure of PSR 12 months ago.

Prediction

City have entered their imperial phase of the season, it is hard to see Wolves getting much from this beyond damage to their goal difference. PICK: Manchester City 3, Wolves 0