Perhaps the game of the Premier League era looms large on the horizon and for once the pre-match talk is not dominated by talk of fallen giants plural. Just singular. While Manchester United are a shadow of the side that duked it out with Arsenal in the late 1990s and early 2000s, their visitors arrive at Old Trafford on Sunday believing that they can follow in the footsteps of their legendary predecessors and win the title.

They will need a helping hand from one of Manchester City's next two opponents if they are to be champions but in terms of what Arsenal can control the situation is clear. They have to win to be sure the title race will go to the last day where they will have to win again. Old Trafford, however, is not a happy hunting ground for the Gunners. Only one of their last 16 Premier League trips to the ground has ended in victory, that a 1-0 win in lockdown when the ground was empty. If they can quieten Old Trafford once more, however, they will at least be able to take the Premier League title race to the wire:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, May 12 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United +600; Draw +450; Arsenal -275

Team news

Manchester United: The return to contention of Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford is only qualified good news for United when there are so many absentees in defense. Lisandro Martinez had hoped to recover in time to feature against Arsenal but Erik ten Hag said no even though he is expected to also be without central defenders Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala, raising the prospect of Casemiro again filling in at center back. Luke Shaw has also suffered a setback in his recovery from a muscle issue.

"I will never gamble with a player," said Ten Hag, who will also have to consider the fitness of his squad for the FA Cup Final in just over a fortnight. "Never. It is about them, about their futures. That is the most important. About their careers. I have to take responsibility for it and of course, the club is the most important. But the safety of the player, the health of the player, is also always a high level [of importance]."

Possible Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Casemiro, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Arsenal: Arteta played his cards close to his chest after a week where Bukayo Saka was seen with strapping during training and Takehiro Tomiyasu was not seen at all. "We have a few doubts that tomorrow can resolve because we have another training session so we will have to wait and see. There are doubts over [Tomiyasu and Saka]."

Both, however, are viewed as more likely to feature than not meaning Arteta would once more have a fully fit squad from which to choose. It seems unlikely that he will feel compelled to make specific adjustments to counter United.

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Odegaard, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Prediction



Their past issues at Old Trafford might weigh heavily on Arsenal but they really should have the quality to get the job done. PICK: Manchester United 0, Arsenal 2