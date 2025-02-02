Don't look now but Manchester United are unbeaten in their last three matches under Ruben Amorim as they prepare to host Crystal Palace on Sunday. While the Red Devils are far from where they'd like to be in the table, cup competitions are still in play. After qualifying for the last 16 in the Europa League, Premier League play is now more of a time for Amorim to determine his best XI for that and the FA Cup.

Of course, United won't want to lose to Crystal Palace, but when cups are their best shot at European soccer next season, it has to be the priority.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 2 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United -105; Draw +240; Crystal Palace +300

Storylines

Manchester United: Finally on the right track results-wise, United will have close to their full squad available for selection. While that doesn't include Marcus Rashford as he looks headed to Aston Villa, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans will miss the match. Outside of that, United will be in for their usual rotation for this home match.

Manchester United predicted XI: Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Diogo Dalot, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee

Crystal Palace: Chris Richards is back in the XI at an important time as Crystal Palace look to distance themselves from the relegation zone. The XI will be dealt quite a blow as Eberechi Eze isn't available due to an ankle injury. A critical member of the attack, Palace will struggle to score goals without him, but Matheus Franka and Adam Wharton will return. Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Dnanou are the other absentees.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix, Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes, Daniel Munoz, Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Prediction

Without Eze, Palace won't be able to put up much of a fight losing this match to United. Pick: Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0