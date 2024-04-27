The Major Arena Soccer League finals kick off on Sunday with Game 1 as the Kansas City Comets host Chihauhau Savage. You can watch the finals on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Both teams enter the finals after failing to win their conference but they've gotten hot at the right time. The Comets finished with an 8-1-3 record at home in the postseason while the Savage were 7-4-1 on the road. This first game leads into Tuesday's second game set for 10:05 p.m. ET.

Here's what to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, April 28 | Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena -- Independence, Missouri

Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to know

The Comets, winners of 10 straight, have plenty of firepower going forward but there's no doubt that Zach Reget is the man to lead the way. With 35 goals in 22 games, he averages 2.2 points per game and has the ability to finish from anywhere in the attacking third. He was co-top scorer in the league, while Rian Marques leads the Comets in the postseason with nine points on three goals and six assists.

On the other side, the Savage, reigning champs, won both meetings this season by a combined score of 11 to 4. Four players have scored at least 15 goals with Huge Puentes' 21 goals and 13 assists helping this team get to this stage. Diego Reynoso in goal is one to watch after saving 75% of shots faced this campaign and has a 24-9-2 record in the playoffs. The Savage hope to become the third team ever to go back-to-back in the MASL.

Format

For Game 1, if tied after 60 minutes, it will go to golden goal to decide the winner.

There is no aggregate score. It's essentially a best-of-three series across two games. If each team wins one game, you go to a 15-minute knockout game immediately following Game 2, but it is not golden goal. If still tied after the 15 minutes, it then goes to golden goal with 10-minute overtimes until there is a winner.

How to watch, stream CBS Sports Golazo Network

The channel streams live for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, PlutoTV and Paramount+. Streaming began on April 11 of last year with exclusive UEFA Champions League Coverage and same-day UCL quarterfinal encores, and the channel just celebrated its first birthday.

Additional CBS Sports Golazo Network programming

Every day, the CBS Sports Golazo Network will get you caught up on the latest world soccer news with "Morning Footy," the Network's flagship morning show streaming live from 8-10 a.m. ET. The show helps fans set their day with highlights, interviews and the storylines impacting soccer worldwide with hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros.

Prediction

Pick: Savage 6, Comets 3