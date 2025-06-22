Mexico and Costa Rica will fire up their Concacaf rivalry in a high-stakes 2025 Gold Cup clash on Sunday. The two nations have qualified for the quarterfinals and will conclude the group stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but the end result will determine their respective knockout path.

Along with group-stage bragging rights on the line, for Mexico, the reigning title holders, this is a chance to reassert dominance after prior struggles and prove they remain the region's gold standard. For Los Ticos, it's an opportunity to shake up the tournament and remind the world that their golden generation's legacy isn't yet over

El Tri is coming off a 2-0 win against Suriname, while Costa Rica is riding the momentum of a 2-1 victory against the Dominican Republic. Mexico have Costa Rica's number at the Gold Cup, never losing in nine meetings, and eliminated Costa Rica in the quarterfinals at three of the last five Gold Cups. El Tri hold the all-time series record against Los Ticos with a 31W-19D-6L through 56 matches.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, June 22 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 22 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nv.

: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nv. TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Mexico - 175; Draw +290; Costa Rica +470

What's at stake?



The game has top-of-the-table implications. Both teams already secured a spot in the quarterfinals, so a top finish to secure a favorable knockout-round path is on the line. Mexico, a perennial Gold Cup contender, aim to defend and earn the title after its 2023 Gold Cup victory. Costa Rica, meanwhile, look to prove it can still challenge the region's elite after a transitional period.

Mexico can win the group with a win or a draw (based on a positive goal difference). Costa Rica win the group with a win.

In the quarterfinals, the Group A winner faces the Group D runners-up, and the Group A runners-up face the Group D winner. That means the winner of this group avoids a likely quarterfinal matchup with the United States.

Predicted lineups

Mexico: Angel Malagon; Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo; Oberlin Pineda, Edson Alvarez, Erik Lira, Alexis Vega; Raul Jimenez, Santiago Gimenez

Costa Rica: Kaylor Navas; Jeyland Mitchell, Fernan Faerron, Francisco Calvo; Carlos Mora, Brandon Aguilera, Orlando Galo, Josimar Alcocer, Joseph Mora; Alonso Martinez, Manfred Ugalde

Storylines to watch

Mexico: El Tri head coach Javier Aguirre has Mexico in a strong position to repeat at the Gold Cup. Success during the tournament hasn't come without criticism. The manager has tinkered with formations and lineups, which means Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez have linked up for only a single lackluster one goal. If Aguirre starts them together again and they are successful against their biggest group rivals, the group will have another wave of momentum going into the knockouts.

Costa Rica: Costa Rica head coach Miguel Herrera will face his native Mexico for the first time. During his time as Mexico's manager, he qualified El Tri for the 2014 World Cup and took them to the round of 16. After winning the 2015 Gold Cup, he was fired two days later following a physical altercation with a reporter. Herrera made 14 appearances for Mexico as a former player, and he's managed seven different Mexican clubs, including Club América and Monterrey.

Costa Rica have now reached 14 straight Gold Cup knockout stages and advanced in 16 of 17 appearances overall. However, Los Ticos have only won their Gold Cup group twice in the past 10 tournaments, and were eliminated in the quarterfinals in

three consecutive Gold Cups, and last advanced in the knockout stage in 2017 vs Panama.

Prediction

A chance to win the group and secure a knockout round path means the stakes are just high enough for these two squads to deliver some fireworks. The goalscoring has come during second-half stretches for El Tri, so that could be a similar case against Los Ticos. Pick: Mexico 2, Costa Rica 1

Latest news

- LA protests lead Mexico national team to switch hotels ahead of Gold Cup

- What Donald Trump's travel ban means for FIFA World Cup, Club World Cup, and Gold Cup

- Catch up: 2025 Gold Cup predictions, on track or way off?

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Tuesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.