The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup rolls on with a debut matchup on Wednesday. Mexico and Suriname will face off for the first time in Gold Cup history at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Despite the two sides previously facing each other across different events, the Gold Cup competition is already proving to be a different beast.

Mexico are coming off a 3-2 win against the Dominican Republic to open their group play. El Tri are considered a favorite to win the tournament but are currently in second place in Group A behind Costa Rica with a lesser goal differential. Suriname was on the losing side of a thrilling 4-3 group opener against Costa Rica and will try to bounce back in matchday two.

El Tri can secure their place in the Gold Cup quarterfinals with a win against Suriname on Wednesday and a Costa Rica victory over the Dominican Republic.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, June 18 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 18 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Mexico - 900; Draw +700; Suriname +2100

Last meeting

Mexico lead the all-time series with three wins and have outscored Suriname 13-1. The pair of teams first met in 1978 during a World Cup qualifier and El Tri delivered a dominant 8-1 victory. The two most recent meetings were during Concacaf Nations League fixtures. The first came in 2022, a 3-0 win for El Tri, and later in 2023, a 2-0 victory.

Predicted lineups

Suriname: Etienne Vaessen; Anfernee Dijksteel, Liam Van Gelderen, Dion Malone, Shaquille Pinas, Ridgeciano Haps; Jean-Paul Boëtius, Kenneth Paal, Richonell Margaret; Gyrano Kerk, Gleofilo Vlijter

Mexico: Angel Malagon; Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo; Oberlin Pineda, Edson Alvarez, Erik Lira, Alexis Vega; Raul Jimenez, Santiago Gimenez

Players to watch

Santiago Giménez, Mexico: Another tournament, another chance for Giménez to try and fight off the "he can't do it on the national team" allegations. He managed to connect with Raul Jimenez on a goal against the Dominican Republic (his 40th all-time for Mexico), and now he'll have to show he can score for El Tri in national team competition.

Gleofilo Vlijter, Suriname: The attacker is one of the more notable Caribbean strikers and is Suriname's leading goal scorer. He was shut out against Costa Rica and will aim for his first goal of the tournament in match two. If he can get the service inside the box he'll be a threat against Mexico with his physicality, aerial ability, and clinical finishing.

Storylines to watch

Mexico: El Tri head coach Javier Aguirre has tried to shift some things tactically for the Gold Cup, playing with two strikers in Jimenez and Gimenez. While the group picked up its first group win, Agurrie was cautiously critical of some player performances in match one. The long-time manager said he wouldn't "say names" to the media regarding players he wants to see more from, but if Gimenez and Jimenez can continue their chemistry build, it might be time to reevaluate.

Suriname: Manager Stanley Menzo can hardly be dissatisfied with his roster's efforts despite their 4-3 loss against Costa Rica, but the group has made things more difficult on themselves in a tricky group. They took a one-goal lead past the hour mark but could not manage the remainder of the game as Costa Rica snatched all three points on a stoppage-time penalty. The gut punch will have to motivate them.

Prediction

Suriname were just minutes away from a group stage upset, so will that be the matchday two motivation they need to pull it off? Perhaps a litmus test for Surname's rise, it's also an opportunity for El Tri to silence any doubters after a slower start to their goal scoring and some questionable defense in the group opener. This will hardly be a blowout for either side, but there will be a winner with little room for error. Pick: Mexico 2, Suriname 1

