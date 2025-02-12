The first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs continues on Wednesday, when Monaco host Benfica as both sides chase a spot in the round of 16.

This tie is a rematch of a league phase encounter from November, when Benfica won 3-2 at Monaco in a thrilling back and forth match. The two sides will meet again this month after posting the same record during the league phase – both finished with 13 points after eight games, but Benfica's +4 goal differential meant they finished one spot above their hosts on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 12 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stade Louis II -- Monaco

Stade Louis II -- Monaco Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Monaco +135; Draw +250; Benfica +190

Storylines

Both sides had some mixed results during the league phase, some more fascinating than others. Benfica were involved in a lot of high-scoring games during the first round of the Champions League, including a surprise 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Matchday 2. They also impressed in a 2-0 win over Juventus on Matchday 8, though were on the wrong side of some multigoal games along the way – they lost 3-1 to Feyenoord on Matchday 3 and, perhaps most memorably, came up short in a 5-4 game against Barcelona on Matchday 6.

Monaco had some surprisingly pleasant results of their own, including a 2-1 win over Barcelona on Matchday 1 and a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Matchday 7. 3-0 losses to Arsenal and Inter, though, raise questions about how far they can advance in the Champions League this season. That list also includes Benfica's 3-2 win at Monaco, though the Ligue 1 side were down to 10 for most of the game.

Whether there's a repeat of the high-scoring league phase matchup between these two is the big question heading into this tie. Monaco will have their top scorers available to them, with Eliesse Ben Seghir leading the pack with seven goals this season. That may not be the case for Benfica, though – Angel Di Maria, who has 14 goals across all competitions, is dealing with a muscle injury that could keep him out of the game.

Potential round of 16 matchups

For whichever team makes it out of this tie, a pair of heavy-hitters awaits. Here's a look at the predetermined pairings for the round of 16, which will be locked in at the draw on Feb. 21.

Liverpool 's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG, Benfica, Monaco, Brest

's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG, Benfica, Monaco, Brest Barcelona's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG, Benfica, Monaco, Brest

Prediction

These two teams almost love scoring and conceding in equal measure, so another high-scoring match seems likely. Benfica will be hamstrung without Di Maria, though, so expect the game to end on even terms after an entertaining 90 minutes. Pick: Monaco 2, Benfica 2