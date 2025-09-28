Champions League play may be coming for both sides, but Newcastle United and Arsenal will have quite a Premier League clash on Sunday with early momentum at stake, aiming not to look too far ahead. Arsenal can go second in the league with a victory following Liverpool picking up their first loss of the new season, drawing within two points of the Premier League crown. For Eddie Howe's Magpies, they're still looking to kick-start the season as they're closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Arsenal, odds

Date : Sunday, Sep. 28 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Sep. 28 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England

: St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USA | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Newcastle United +260; Draw +220; Arsenal +115

After losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool and Callum Wilson to West Ham United, Howe has had to rebuild the Newcastle attack, and it's something that hasn't worked with the Magpies only scoring three goals in five matches. Anthony Elanga and Nick Woltemade have been the prized summer additions, but even players who they could rely on last season, like Anthony Gordon, haven't been able to find the back of the net.

Arsenal coming to town won't make this easier to do, considering that even with a rotating cast of defenders, the Gunners have only allowed two goals this season. Even away from home, things haven't changed with the strength of their defense, while they've also scored the third most goals in the Premier League. As of late, it has been Gabriel Martinelli who has come off the bench to change matches with a goal and an assist in the Champions League before doing it again, getting the equalizer against Manchester City.

Martinelli may be someone who feels hard done by not starting matches after the addition of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, but making the most of his opportunities is how he'll be able to push Arteta's hand. With Madueke out for this match due to injury and UCL on the horizon, there could be room for Martinelli to start, but even if he doesn't, it's critical to know that he'll be ready to come off the bench and perform if needed. Arsenal expect to compete for the title, and they'll need the entire squad to keep pace with Liverpool over the course of the season.