Playing in the Campeonato Paulista group stage, Santos will have a chance to move up in Group B if they're able to defeat Serie D side Agua Santa. Despite Neymar's return to his boyhood club, Santos has failed to win in their last three matches even with Neymar starting two of them. Returning home could give head coach Pedro Caixinha the push that the team needs to end that winless streak on Sunday.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 16 | Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 16 | : 6:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Urbano Caldeira -- Sao Paulo, Brazil

: Estadio Urbano Caldeira -- Sao Paulo, Brazil Live stream: Fanatiz USA

Storylines

Given that Neymar only played in 42 minutes for Al-Hilal this year before making the move to Santos, it's no surprise that he has had to shake some rust off while ramping up his minutes with Santos currently. Now having started back-to-back matches while also sporting the armband for Santos, it's only a matter of time until Neymar finds the back of the net for his boyhood club for the first time since scoring in a victory over Flamengo in the Copa Do Brazil in April of 2013. If he's able to accomplish that feat in front of his home fans, it will be a monumental moment in his return to Brazil. If Neymar's unable to get that goal against a lower division side, then it could be time to begin to wonder when he'll finally score, although once the first goes in, more goals will quickly follow.

Prediction

Santos will be able to secure their first victory with Neymar back in the side in front of their home fans. Pick: Santos 2, Agua Santa 0