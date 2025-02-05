Neymar could officially make his return to Santos on Wednesday, when the Brazilian club will face Botafogo in the Campeonato Paulista. The Brazil international re-signed for his boyhood club on Jan. 31, nearly 12 years after leaving to join Barcelona, and inked a six-month contract. He will join a team whose 2025 season has already begun with the Campeonato Paulista, in which Santos sit atop Group B with seven points from six games. Botafogo, meanwhile, are last place in Group A with three points from their opening six games.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5 | Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 5 | 7:35 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Urbano Caldeira -- Santos, Brazil

Estadio Urbano Caldeira -- Santos, Brazil Live stream: Fanatiz USA

Neymar's return

Neymar returns to Brazil after his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was cut short six months before it expired, opting to join Santos despite interest from MLS sides including the Chicago Fire. He is back in Brazil on a six-month deal, though Santos leaders believe he could actually extend his stay.

"We intend for him to participate so the club can achieve results in the six-month project, with the prospect of him staying until the World Cup," Santos president Marcelo Teixeira said, per ESPN. "The whole project is to make this happen. It is important for him to re-emerge as a great player at home, aiming for the World Cup. It is important for him to re-emerge as a great player at home, aiming for the World Cup."

Neymar's current level of fitness is unclear, though. He has trained with Santos since Monday but he has not played since Nov. 4 and also has played just 42 minutes since returning from the ACL injury he sustained in Oct. 2023. He later developed a hamstring injury that led him to miss games for Al-Hilal and later be left out of their squad for the second half of the season before his contract was terminated.

Prediction

With or without Neymar, Santos may have the edge over Botafogo and should be able to collect a straightforward win. Pick: Santos 2, Botafogo 0