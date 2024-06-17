A favorable group stage draw, a squad blessed with talent from back to front and an impressive run of form in competitive fixtures: on paper Portugal should have everything that is required to win the European Championships. Whether those components can be transformed into a winning side is perhaps the only question hanging over the 2016 champions.

Much could depend on the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo, who will make history as the first player to feature in six European Championships. The goals have still flowed steadily for the record scorer in men's international football since his move to Al-Nassr, but there remain questions as to whether his presence hinders the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao. All those players will be expected to start with a bang against Czechia, who came second in a relatively favorable qualifying group and enjoyed a good start to 2024 in their warm-up friendlies. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, June 16 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 16 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Leipzig Stadium -- Leipzig, Germany

Leipzig Stadium -- Leipzig, Germany TV: Fox Sports 1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox Sports 1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Portugal -200; Draw +340; Czechia +550

Group E outlook

Portugal would appear to be heavy favorites to escape Group E and do so in style, given that none of the other three teams they will face off against are in the top 35 of FIFA's world rankings. Roberto Martinez's side are currently placed sixth. The Czechs have enjoyed success at the Euros in recent memory, reaching the quarterfinals three years ago off the back of the scoring form of Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick.

Turkey were considered dark horses for that tournament, but instead crashed out without a point to their name, their only goal coming when they were well on their way to being defeated by Switzerland. For Georgia there are no such disappointments to make amends for. Indeed the Crusaders, coached by former France international, are playing in their first major international tournament.

Team news

Portugal: With Ronaldo expected to start the opener the big question for Martinez will be how to surround him with the best blend of talent. Rafael Leao and Joao Felix will be vying for a spot on the left wing, Bernardo Silva likely on the right. Ronaldo is not the only veteran looking to hold on to his place, 41-year-old Pepe in line to start ahead of Goncalo Inacio at the back alongside Ruben Dias.

Possible Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

Czechia: There is always one bizarre injury in the lead up to a major tournament, the aim is to make sure it isn't you. As such Michal Sadilek really should have avoided the bike ride he took a day after captaining his country, suffering a severe injury that meant he would miss the Euros. In his place expect Tomas Soucek, Lukas Provod and Antonin Barak to make up the midfield three for Ivan Hasek's side.

Possible Czechia XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Barak, D. Jurasek; Kuchta, Schick

Prediction

Expect this tournament to begin in customary fashion for Portugal, who should get the job done in fairly underwhelming fashion. PICK: Portugal 2, Czechia 0

