Spain and Portugal face off on Sunday night in Munich with both sides bidding to be the first two-time winners of the UEFA Nations League. If the semifinals are anything to go on this could be a thrilling encounter with both sides having reached the final in dramatic fashion during the week.

The Portuguese were the first to book their spot in the final, doing so in impressive fashion against hosts Germany. Florian Wirtz netted early in the first half to give Die Mannschaft the lead, but Roberto Martinez's men roared back in impressive fashion, a quick double by Francisco Conceicao and Cristiano Ronaldo advancing them to their first final since they won the inaugural competition in 2019.

The drama on display in Munich on Wednesday was soon eclipsed by events in the match between Spain and France, the European champions roaring into a four-goal lead with Lamine Yamal in particularly inspired form. They even looked to have snuffed out hopes of a comeback when the Barcelona youngster responded to Kylian Mbappe's penalty with one of his own. However, a thrilling late dart inspired by Rayan Cherki's brilliant debut goal saw France go down swinging in a 5-4 defeat.

For Spain, victory would reaffirm their status as Europe's preeminent side, the continent's champions defending the title they won in the Netherlands two years ago. Still, Portugal would love to play spoiler over their big neighbor. Here's how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, June 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich

: Allianz Arena -- Munich TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Portugal +270; Draw +260; Spain -110

Last meeting

The Iberian derby has been rich in drama during its more recent stagings, most notably the stunning 3-3 draw in the 2018 World Cup and a tense, tight 1-0 win for Spain eight years earlier on their way to lifting the biggest prize in football. More recently, however, these two have faced off in the Nations League group stage, where Alvaro Morata had a major part to play. In the home meeting, his early goal was cancelled out by Ricardo Horta but there was no such comeback for Portugal when they met in Braga. On that occasion, the Galatasaray striker, an unused substitute in Thursday's semifinal, struck in the 88th minute to earn La Furia Roja their first competitive win on Portuguese soil in 88 years.

Best bets

Lamine Yamal to score and Spain to win (+320): Yamal was on irresistible form against France, registering five shots and six touches in the penalty area. Nuno Mendes is a strong one-on-one defender, but the Paris Saint-Germain left back might not have faced a task as tough as this, not least because Yamal always seems to deliver in the biggest games.

Predicted lineups

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Joao Neves, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes; Francisco Conceicao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto

Spain XI: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Robin Le Normand, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams

Player to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal -- Who else could it be? The record goalscorer in men's international football continues to find the net, and even without his goal against Germany, it would have been fair to say that he performed impressively. Portugal are designed to funnel their shots to Ronaldo, and he's happy to take them, registering seven on Wednesday night.

Prediction

This may not be quite as dramatic as Thursday's game, but both these sides are capable of scoring and conceding plenty. This could go any of a number of ways, but the reliability of Spain makes them favorites. PICK: Portugal 1, Spain 3

