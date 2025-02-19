After winning the first leg 2-1 in Turin thanks to a late goal of Samuel Mbangula and a stunning opener of U.S. international Weston McKennie, Juventus will visit PSV on Wednesday for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage playoffs. The Bianconeri managed to win the first leg played last week in Italy, but the Dutch side are ready to make a comeback in the return leg that will be played in their home stadium. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Philips Stadion -- Eindhoven, Netherlands

Philips Stadion -- Eindhoven, Netherlands Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSV +135; Draw +270; Juventus +175

Team news

PSV: The three Americans, Ricardo Pepi, Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman, are all absent and will miss the return leg on Wednesday but former Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz won't be able to call other key players like fullbacks Rick Karsdorp and Olivier Boscagli.

Possible PSV XI: Benitez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Obispo, Junior; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Perisic; De Jong.

Juventus: Once again, Juventus manager Thiago Motta is expected to bench Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic who will be replaced by French striker Randal Kolo Muani, who had a strong start in his Bianconeri stint as he already scored five goals since he joined on loan from PSG. Both USMNT stars Timothy Weah and McKennie are expected to make it into the starting lineup.

Possible Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Weah, Gatti, Veiga, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Gonzalez, McKennie, Yildiz; Kolo Muani.

Prediction

Juventus should keep the advantage of the first leg and are expected to make it through the round of 16. Pick: PSV 1, Juventus 1.